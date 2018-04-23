Register
16:33 GMT +323 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Skull on Mars

    PHOTOS of Alleged Bio-Traces on Mars and Moon Questioned by Redditters

    © NASA . GSFC/ASU
    Tech
    Get short URL
    202

    A number of intriguing pictures have resurfaced; many of them appear to be long-sought proof of life that perhaps existed at some point of time on Mars and the moon. However, some of them have already been dismissed by sceptics as fake.

    Some pictures have been labelled the most compelling-yet evidence of extraterrestrial activity. They feature blurred, oddly out-of-focus spots, which some presume depict some kind of hiding place for paranormal phenomena, The Daily Star reported.

    "The blurred areas that don't appear to be naturally occurring, make me wonder what is hiding," one person commented on the newspaper's website.

    Face on Mars with Inset
    CC0
    Face on Mars with Inset

    READ MORE: Interstellar for Real: Meet the Nuclear-Powered Spaceships of the Future

    Other puzzling images most notably capture strange-looking Xs all over the moon’s uneven surface. Reddit user Sumner67 underscored that but for a whole pile of images taken during rover and orbiter trips to Mars and the moon, the idea of life there would have been totally ruled out.

    Martian face viking
    CC0
    Martian face viking

    The baffling pictures, which include the famed Martial skull picture, came as amateurish alien experts poked through tons of NASA snaps, which are mostly posted among their website archives.

    This composite image released by NASA 24 May, 2001 shows a new high resolution image of the Face on Mars (R) alongside an early Viking Spacecraft image (L)
    © NASA .
    This composite image released by NASA 24 May, 2001 shows a new high resolution image of the "Face on Mars" (R) alongside an early Viking Spacecraft image (L)
    In its latest saber-rattling move, The Pentagon is ramping up efforts to build an space war headquarters, in order to protect US satellites from hypothetical attacks by Russia and China.
    CC0
    US, Russia Likely to Go to Mars Together, Former NASA Astronaut Says

    Many remain, though, unconvinced, saying the bizarre spheres and blurred spots are "a normal phenomenon with impacts":

    "Common sense at this point would lead to the idea that there is artificial s*** on both the moon and Mars," Reddit user GlenCompton pointed out.

    He went on to say that high speed impacts behave similarly, but the entropy of rock, for instance, is to a great extent slower than water, and "they maintain the crater and drop that springs back a lot longer."

    Some Reddit users claimed the aforementioned suppositions are mere incidents involving so-called pareidolia, which means one sees patterns in random data, or just mere fakes.

    Meanwhile, NASA and the European Space Agency, which are collaborating with Russia’s space agency Roscosmos, consistently vow to ultimately find evidence for extraterrestrial life. For instance, ExoMars, a joint mission of the latter two, aims to find examples of biological and geological activity on Mars.

    Speaking about lunar missions, according to NASA, in 2019 it will award the first contracts for the production of basic components for the global Gateway orbital lunar base, which will serve as a setting for deep-space exploration and studies. It is projected to orbit the moon, as well as operate as a launch point for upcoming manned Mars journeys.

    Related:

    US Offers to Use Its Space Suits Instead of Russian Ones for Spacewalks – Source
    The New Space Race: NASA to Award 1st Contracts for Gateway Moon Base
    Moon Village Already Exists in Contracts, European Space Agency Chief Says
    China Space Agency Chief Says He Expects Visit by Russia’s Roscosmos
    Indian Scientist Finds Way to See Wormholes in Space-Time
    Tags:
    missions, extraterrestial life, aliens, space, space exploration, EU, Russia, United States, Moon, Mars
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Head-Spinning Walk in Moscow Skies
    Your Mess
    Your Mess
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse