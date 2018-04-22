Register
00:06 GMT +322 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Microsoft Corp. founder Bill Gates.

    Eye in the Sky: Bill Gates Backs Real Time Global Satellite Surveillance Network

    © AP Photo / Ted S. Warren
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    For those of us who increasingly feel like there is no place on Earth to be free of prying eyes, a new announcement from some deep-pockets tech investors appears to ensure humanity that global surveillance from orbit is coming, and soon.

    On Wednesday, EarthNow — a startup that hopes to provide satellite imagery and live video in real time using a constellation of satellites orbiting the Earth — announced its decision to become a commercial business. Investors include AirBus, the SoftBank Group, Bill Gates and Greg Wyler. 

    artist rendition of space station in moon orbit (Lunar Orbital Platform-Gateway, or 'LOP-G')
    NASA handout
    The New Space Race: NASA to Award 1st Contracts for Gateway Moon Base

    Although the initial investment amount has not been revealed, the company announced that funding will focus on providing "innovative and unique real-time Earth observation services." The service could provide information on storm monitoring, natural disasters and illegal fishing vessels, just to name a few applications which, of course, include pervasive global surveillance.

    Wyler, a US tech entrepreneur and investor in EarthNow, has already deployed satellites beaming broadband as part of his OneWeb satellite constellation project. The goal of the project is to eventually deploy around 900 satellites to offer for-profit global internet services by 2019. 

    Microsoft Corporation Chairman, Bill Gates
    © East News / UPI Photo/keizo Mori
    Bill Gates Gives Away $4.6 Billion, Largest Donation in Nearly 20 Years

    EarthNow plans to use OneWeb's technology to equip each satellite with "an unprecedented amount of onboard processing power, including more CPU cores than all other commercial satellites combined." The satellites will also use machine learning to analyze live imagery, although the company does not reveal exactly what the satellites will be analyzing.

    According to EarthNow CEO Russell Hannigan, the total system will cost around $1 billion. SoftBank alone has contributed $1.5 billion into OneWeb. Gates has not revealed how much he will be contributing to the project.

    In addition, Airbus will be responsible for manufacturing the actual satellites in its Toulouse and Florida facilities, although it is unclear how many satellites will be built.

    Related:

    Indian Space Agency Claims To Have Saved $120 Mln on Second Moon Mission
    European Space Agency Hopes London-Moscow Tensions Won't Affect Work With Russia
    Observe the Earth in 360-Degree-VIDEO From International Space Station
    4,000 UAE Citizens Applied to Become Country’s First Astronauts - Space Centre
    China May Have Sole Space Station After 2024 – Expert
    Tags:
    satellite, Bill Gates, space
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Elizabeth II, Queen of The Streets
    Elizabeth II, Queen of The Streets
    Costly Chris Christie
    Costly Chris Christie
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse