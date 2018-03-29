Register
22:57 GMT +329 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A group of self driving Uber vehicles position themselves to take journalists on rides during a media preview at Uber's Advanced Technologies Center in Pittsburgh, Monday, Sept. 12, 2016.

    Uber Settles With Family of Woman Killed by Self-Driving Car in Arizona

    © AP Photo/ Gene J. Puskar
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The family of Elaine Herzberg, a 49-year-old woman who was struck and killed by a self-driving car on March 18 in Tempe, a suburb of Phoenix, Arizona, has reached a settlement with Uber just ten days after the fatal accident.

    Cristina Perez Hesano, an attorney representing the daughter and husband of Elaine Herzberg, told Reuters that the "matter has been resolved," but would not elaborate on the terms of the settlement. The law firm Hesano works with, Bellah Perez, said that the husband's and daughter's names will remain private and that they would have no additional comments.

    Uber has also declined to comment.

    The day after the crash,the ride-sharing company's PR team tweeted, "Our hearts go out to the victim's family." Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi then added that it was "incredibly sad news" and that they're "thinking of the victim's family." Uber has also issued periodic statements on Twitter reminding followers that they're cooperating with authorities in the investigation and that they suspended all self-driving operations in every city. Uber's PR team has not tweeted about the incident since the settlement, however.

    Herzberg's death is the first to be caused by a self-driving car in the US. She was struck around 10:00 p.m. local time while crossing a four-lane road with her bicycle, without a crosswalk present. Dashcam video from the incident shows the self-driving car making its way down a dark, winding street, when suddenly Herzberg's figure is illuminated by headlights. The human backup driver appears to have his eyes mostly off the road during the crash in separate interior footage. 

    Uber's Volvo XC90 self driving car is shown during a demonstration of self-driving automotive technology in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, U.S. September 13, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Aaron Josefczyk
    Uber Buys Thousands of Volvo Cars to Set Up Driverless Armada

    While fatalities are still uncommon with self-driving cars, so is the technology itself. It is widely expected to overtake manually operated cars in terms of popularity, and with significantly higher levels of safety, but it isn't quite there yet. At the 2018 Consumer Electronics Show (CES2018), the world's largest technology show, autonomous vehicles took center-stage during the automotive-focused parts of the event. According to Forbes, cars that "no longer need a human to steer or push the pedal to the metal" are fast approaching, and as such CES2018 revolved around the "conversion" of the automobile industry and the larger effect of self-driving tech on society. 

    Some fear incidents such as that in Tempe might cause enough concern to inhibit further development of the vehicle software, but even advocates agree that it needs more development.

    Toyota and Nvidia, which makes chips for self-driving cars, have suspended testing on public roads in addition to Uber, according to Reuters. 

    A group of self driving Uber vehicles position themselves to take journalists on rides during a media preview at Uber's Advanced Technologies Center in Pittsburgh, Monday, Sept. 12, 2016.
    © AP Photo/ Gene J. Puskar
    Tinker, Tailor, UBER, Spy: Taxi App Hires Ex-CIA Spooks to Spy on Rivals

    Sandor Veres, Professor of Autonomous Control Systems at University of Sheffield, spoke to Sputnik about these issues after the fatal crash. "The technical level of the solutions in autonomous cars is certainly not satisfactory at the moment, so this covers various areas. The sensory technology has signals developed in time and interpreting the situation — what is that?— and the safety of actual recognition, it looks — in general — it was not satisfactory, which has resulted in a few accidents. I really hope there will be a strengthening of reforms and stricter regulations on this," Veres said.

    Related:

    Uber Self-Driving Cars to Look Like 'Las Vegas Strip' With Flashing Lights
    Uber Allegedly Steals Competitors' Data, Uses Undercover Surveillance
    Rideshare Anyone?: Uber Execs Fired After Massive Data Breach Coverup
    Uber Displeased: Petition to Save App in London Nears 1 Million Signatures
    Uber and NASA Will Launch Flying Cars and UberAir by 2020
    Tags:
    autonomous car, uber driver, self-driving car, Uber, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Chapel of Michael Archangel
    Following the New Lara Croft's Steps to Kizhi Island
    The New Low
    The New Low
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse