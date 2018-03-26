Medical Start-Up Will Reportedly Use Military Tech to Develop Individual Diets

The company is willing to use military developments to analyze the mutations of bacteria inside peoples’ digestive systems. It believes a good diet can't be properly organized without comprehensive data on microorganisms living inside us.

Viome, a medical tech start-up in the US, has contacted the National Laboratories in the US to get access to the Express analysis of human biosecurity — technology, initially created for US military, reports the High Tech News online outlet. It is planning to use it for analyzing microorganisms living in the digestive systems of their clients.

According to the company, germs there are constantly mutating under the influence of the harsh environment and not always successfully or in a pleasant way for a human host. Such processes cause illnesses and dysfunctions in the digestive system. In order to create diet suitable for a person's specific problems, Viome must first know what's living inside them. They are going to use the military tech to perform sequencing of the RNA of the organisms living in a person's stomach to find that out.