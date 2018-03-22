NGO Launches Campaign Over Apple Neglecting Chinese iCloud Users' Privacy

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A prominent human rights watchdog said on Thursday that it was launching a campaign against Apple over its negligent treatment of the personal information of millions of Chinese iCloud users, making it available for the Chinese government to access.

In late February, Apple began storing the cryptographic keys to iCloud accounts of Chinese users in a Chinese data center in order to comply with the country's regulation.

"Amnesty International is launching a new social media campaign targeting Apple over its betrayal of millions of Chinese iCloud users by recklessly making their personal data vulnerable to the arbitrary scrutiny of the Chinese government," the watchdog said.

The Chinese authorities will now have "potentially unfettered access to all Apple’s Chinese customers’ iCloud data," according to Nicholas Bequelin, East Asia director at Amnesty International.

"Apple knows it, yet has not warned its customers in China of the risks," Bequelin said, as quoted in the watchdog's statement.

Amnesty is urging consumers to call the company out on its double standards regarding Chinese customers, whose data will now be more vulnerable than that of users in other countries.