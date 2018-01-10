Chinese Database of Apple's iCloud to Be Controlled by State-Run Firm - Reports

The changes will be made in line with the new Chinese law stipulating that business information and data about the country's Chinese citizens gathered within China should be stored on domestic servers and not transferred abroad without permission.
"iCloud service for users in the Chinese mainland will be operated by Guizhou-Cloud Big Data starting February 28, 2018. The new operator will be in charge of mainland Chinese customers’ legal and financial relations," Apple told People’s Daily.
"Apple has strong data privacy and security protections in place and no backdoors will be created into any of our systems. Our cooperation with Guizhou-Cloud Big Data will improve the speed and reliability of our service, which is also in accordance with China’s new Cyber Security Law," Apple told the Chinese newspaper.
READ MORE: US Senator Sends Letter to Apple CEO Over Slowing Down Older iPhones — Reports
The BBC broadcaster shared a copy of the notice, sent by the IT giant to its users in China. The message reads that the data subject to transfer to Chinese services will include photos, videos, and data backups.
All comments
Show new comments (0)