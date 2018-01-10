US Senator Sends Letter to Apple CEO Over Slowing Down Older iPhones - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Chairman of the US Senate's Commerce Committee John Thune sent a letter to the Apple tech giant's leadership, asking a series of questions about its handling of performance issues in iPhones with older batteries, The Wall Street Journal reported.

In a letter to Apple's Chief Executive Tim Cook, a copy of which was viewed by The WSJ, Thune asked how the company tracked complaints of customers over processing performance and if it explored offering refunds to clients who paid full price for replacing a battery before the company cut replacement cost in December.

The senator requested the company to answer by January 23.

On December 22, US nationals brought a class action lawsuit against Apple aft the IT giant had revealed it slowed down older versions of iPhone to enable them to run longer.

READ MORE: Apple Finally Reveals Why Older iPhones Suddenly Become Slow

© Sputnik/ Valeriy Melnikov Apple Faces Israelis' Group Suit Arguing It Forces Clients to Buy Costly iPhones

In its turn, Apple issued an apology over its handling of the battery issue, offering a number of measures to "regain the trust of anyone who may have doubted Apple’s intentions," including reducing the price of an iPhone battery replacement.

Separately, Paris prosecutors announced on Monday that they had opened an investigation into a suspected fraud by the tech giant following a complaint by a consumer organization.