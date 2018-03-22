WATCH Dramatic Footage of First Deadly Accident Involving Self-Driving Uber Car

As a result of collision with a self-driving Volvo, 49-year-old Elaine Herzberg was killed. Earlier it was reported that the police did not find the self-driving Uber at fault in this incident. According to the police chief of the city of Sylvia Moir, neither the camera nor the person sitting in the cabin of the test car noticed the bicycle until the collision. It was noted that the Uber passenger realized that the collision occurred only after hearing the sound. The car, equipped with two cameras, also did not attempt to brake. The car was moving at a speed of 38 miles per hour (61 kilometers per hour) in a zone with a speed limit of 35 miles per hour.

READ MORE: Uber Self-Driving Car Hits and Kills Pedestrian in Arizona

A number of companies in the US, including Uber, are testing autonomous vehicles. The main problem in their implementation isn't a technical one, it concerns who will be held legally responsible for possible errors in automation in the event of an accident. Developers of autonomous transport are not ready to take responsibility in the absence of a human driver.