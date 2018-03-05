Register
06:25 GMT +305 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    The Crab Nebula, a supernova remnant photographed by an international effort of telescopes and agencies.

    Gotcha! Amateur Astronomer Captures Exact Moment Of Supernova Explosion

    © NASA. NASA, ESA, J. Hester, A. Loll (ASU)
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 71

    A plumber and astronomy enthusiast from Argentina has achieved something that the international astronomical community had failed to do: photograph the exact moment of a supernova’s emergence.

    Today, the direct observation of a supernova is thought to be the only way to understand a key aspect of how a star evolves and what its structure is comprised of, because it is the best way to "see" what is happening inside the celestial body. The problem is that no one can predict when and where an supernova will occur, as the phenomena generally only happens two of three times a century in a single galaxy that can contain over 100 billion suns.

    Supernova and the ejected star
    © NASA. ESA/Hubble, S. Geier
    Ancient Rock Art Found in India Could Be Oldest Depiction of Supernova
    However, astrophysicists have confirmed a theoretical speculation according to which an explosion consists of three stages. To arrive at the speculation, astronomers used data recorded by amateur astronomer Victor Buso who, on September 20, 2016, was "in the right place at the right time," pointing his telescope to spiral galaxy NGC 613, located 70 million light years from Earth. During a single hour of observation, Buso made some forty images, informing the International Astronomical Union that something important is happening.

    ​Typically, a supernova accompanies the death of a very large star (at least ten times the size of our Sun). When this happens, the star explodes and disintegrates. Understanding how the supernova flash occurs would allow astrophysicists to understand how chemical elements are born and, to some extent, how a star's chemical makeup evolves.

    ​"A supernova allows us to understand what happens to the celestial body and how it evolves," Melina Bersten of Institute of Astrophysics La Plata, Argentina, told Sputnik Mundo. "The capture of this flash in its early stage [and this is what was done] will allow us to confirm some statements regarding the evolution of the celestial bodies, which before that were restricted only to a theoretical basis."

    Throughout almost all of its existence a star emits light, which emerges as a result of powerful energies created inside the celestial body. Nuclear fusion inside a star transforms lighter elements into those that are anatomically heavier. The energy released during this process makes the star more stable, increasing its lifespan. However, at a certain point the star burns through all of its fuel and stops emitting energy and, as there is no longer any powerful resistance the forces of gravity, the celestial body disintegrates in one last spectacular display of energy: a supernova.

    ​A supernova explosion happens inside the star and, as the flash occurs, the shockwave reaches the surface. At this moment most of the chemical elements produced by the star during its existence disintegrate.

    Bersten pointed out that the process takes several hours, appearing like a slow-motion camera flash, but much more powerful.

    ​Astrohobbyist Buso and his amatuer equipment captured the first of the three stages of a supernova flash during which an explosion occurs and the shockwave reaches the surface.

    The second stage takes place over the following 72 hours, as the surface of the star cools. The last stage, sees the former star heat up again due to the process of nuclear fission brought on by the immense weight of the collapsing material, and can go on for several weeks.

    Related:

    Wrapped in a Mystery, Inside an Enigma: How Most Known Supernova Emerged
    Super-Fast, Super-Strange Star May Be Evidence of New Type of Supernova
    Mighty Star: White Dwarf Surprisingly Survives Supernova
    Tags:
    star, discovery, photo, capture, supernova, International Astronomical Union, Universe, Space, Argentina
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Holi, The Riotous Hindu Spring Festival of Color in Pictures
    Holi: Brightest Glimpses From Indian Festival of Color
    Doesn’t Make Cents
    Doesn’t Make Cents
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok