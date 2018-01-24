Register
03:18 GMT +324 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Bitcoin cryptocurrency

    Hackers Stole $1.2 Billion Worth of Cryptocurrencies Over Last Decade

    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Astapkovich
    Tech
    Get short URL
    110

    In the last 10 years, hackers have stolen $1.2 billion worth of the cryptocurrencies bitcoin and ether, according to Lex Sokolin, global director of fintech strategy at Autonomous Research LLP.

    "It looks like crypto-hacking is a $200 million annual revenue industry," Sokolin said, adding that cybercriminals have stolen more than 14 percent of the bitcoin and ether supply over the last decade, Bloomberg reported.

    According to Susan Eustis, CEO of WinterGreen Research, cryptocurrency hacks have cost companies and governments $11.3 billion worth of potential tax revenue from coin sales. These losses could continue to increase dramatically as more companies and investors join the cryptocurrency craze.

    Another recent report by consultancy firm Ernst and Young predicts that about 10 percent of funds raised through the 372 initial coin offerings (ICOs) between 2015 and 2017 have been stolen through hacks.

    "Hackers are attracted by the rush, absence of a centralized authority, blockchain transaction irreversibility and information chaos," the paper stated. "Project founders focus on attracting investors and security is often not prioritized. Hackers successfully take advantage — the more hyped and large-scale the ICO, the more attractive it is for attacks." 

    Ransomware attacks global IT systems
    © Sputnik/ Kirill Kallinikov
    Pyongyang-Linked Hackers Attacked Cryptocurrency Exchanges in S Korea - Report

    In addition, although seemingly secure, blockchain records, which are kept by the digitized, decentralized, public ledger of cryptocurrency transactions to allow all investors to keep track of digital currency transactions, aren't that much safer than any other software.

    In a phone interview, Matt Suiche, who oversees blockchain security company Comae Technologies, told Bloomberg that because there are thousands of blockchains with their own bugs, securing them all is tricky.

    "Each implementation is going to have its own problems," Suiche said. "The more implementations, the harder it is to cover all of them." 

    Blockchains start as forks that diverge from existing crypto ledgers — databases where every cryptocurrency transaction is recorded. Forks are changes to the software of a digital currency that result in two different versions of the blockchain with a common, shared history. When a fork occurs, two different digital coins are also created. Forks, which can be temporary or permanent, occur frequently during mining, the computation process in which more bitcoins are created. 

    Female idol group Kasotsuka Shojo (Virtual Currency Girls), produced by Japanese idol agency Cinderella Academy, pose on stage in Tokyo
    © AFP 2018/ Kazuhiro NOGI
    Bitcoin Babes: World's First Cryptocurrency Girls' Band Debuts in Japan (PHOTOS)

    During the mining process, some investors use their computers to verify transactions in the network in exchange for new bitcoins commensurate with the amount of computing power their computers contribute to the network.

    In December, security researchers at the Taiwanese Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers revealed that blockchains are especially vulnerable as hackers can manipulate the data at every fork.

    The report also states that hackers can theoretically spend the same bitcoins twice through what is called a balance attack, in which hackers purposefully delay network communications between bitcoin miners to prevent their computers from validating blockchain transactions.

    "We have no evidence that such attacks have already been performed on bitcoin," the researchers said. "However, we believe that some of the important characteristics of bitcoin make these attacks practical and potentially highly disruptive."

    Related:

    Crypto-Sex! This Crazy Blockchain App Ensures Legal Consent
    Mine it to the Max! Chinese Crypto Miners Looking to Expand to Quebec
    Kiev Crypto Exec Kidnapped, Ransomed for $1 Million in Bitcoin
    A Very Crypto Christmas
    A World Gone Crypto Crazy!
    Tags:
    security, cryptocurrencies, hacking, World
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Russia's Kurilsky Reserve: Magnificent Nature Retreat in the Land of Volcanoes
    Password Pressure
    Password Pressure
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok