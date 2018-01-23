Register
22:44 GMT +323 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A collection of Bitcoin (virtual currency) tokens are displayed in this picture illustration taken December 8, 2017

    Universa CEO: Bitcoin Is Digital Gold, Will Continue To Grow

    © REUTERS/ Benoit Tessier/Illustration
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    Denis Bolotsky
    0 10

    Russian entrepreneurs joined their western colleagues at the World Economic Forum in Davos. CEO of Universa Alexander Borodich sat down with Sputnik correspondent Denis Bolotsky to talk about bitcoin volatility and the possibility of world governments embracing blockchain technology on an industrial scale.

    Sputnik: Bitcoin is a buzzword right now, it’s all over the news. With all of its volatility, with its ups and downs, do you think there is future in bitcoin?

    Alexander Borodich: I perceive bitcoin as a kind of digital gold. And I think a lot of people also think more or less like that. So while millions of those who share this opinion with me are trying to get their portion of bitcoin, the demand will push the price point higher and higher every day. But due to stock volatility of bitcoin, we may see that each and every [piece] of negative news are actually dropping down the exchange rate quite seriously. So, currently, we may see that due to the news from China and Korea, the price went down to $10,000. And I think that due to a couple of negative bits of news from Europe, from the potential regulation of bitcoin in France in Germany we will also see an additional drop, I think, to about $8,000 per bitcoin. But long-term, I think, bitcoin will continue to grow.

    Sputnik: You mentioned that media messages affect the rate of bitcoin. Can we measure this effect in numbers?

    Alexander Borodich: Of course, it’s highly hypothetical – it’s difficult to forecast the impact of each and every [piece of] news on the exchange rate – but I will say that each negative [piece] of news may actually drop the exchange rate by 10-15%.

    Sputnik: There are new cryptocurrencies appearing each year. What is the next big thing to watch out for?

    Bitcoin cryptocurrency
    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Astapkovich
    Cryptocurrency: 'Biggest Evolution of Financial System in History' – Investor
    Alexander Borodich: I would not recommend to unprofessional investors even to try to invest into cryptocurrencies because you know, it’s not that easy to forecast their exchange rates. But I think that we currently see the very-very early days of cryptocurrencies and we will see at least probably hundreds of new coins this year, and I think at least the top ten of them will be those, which you may try to monitor, and then make a conscious decision to invest or not to invest.

    Sputnik: You mentioned investors. But what about small-scale miners? Last time we spoke in Vladivostok last year,  you mentioned industrial-scale blockchain technology becoming more widespread. What about private individuals who decided to buy a bunch of PC video cards and started mining – are they still able to succeed?

    Alexander Borodich: Actually the miners, they at least have a mathematical–economical model to see that they will get their first net profit in a year. Despite the exchange rate, they will get more or less, but they will definitely earn something. In the long-term they will earn some significant amount of money. From this perspective, I would recommend mining over trading, but in terms of an amount, it’s quite difficult to achieve a significant amount of profits using your home electricity, or computers – the farm that you may have built at home. So, due to scale, it’s quite easy to achieve a lot of profits building up the mining factory at those places where the price of electricity is quite low, but not at home.

    Sputnik: Your company – Universa – is working with blockchain technology. What are you presenting here in Davos?

    Bitcoin ATMs
    © AP Photo/ Eric Gay
    Bitcoin Plummet 'Healthy Correction' Rather Than 'Bursting of Bubble'
    Alexander Borodich: We have just finished our token sale last month. We were able to attract more than 700,000 people who have our tokens,  from which 26,000 people have invested cryptocurrencies into our project and believed in our project. So, currently, we are launching the main blockchain, which is definitely one of the fastest, or probably the fastest in the world, because we have more than 20,000 transactions per second, compared to 10-15 transactions per second on Etherium, or 1-2 transactions per second on the bitcoin blockchain.  And also we have the cheapest transactions currently compared to these two blockchains. In our case, the price per one transaction is just one cent. And also, of course, we have the most secure smart contracts. In our case, it’s simply impossible to hack smart contracts. And as you know, there were a lot of cases when smart contracts on Etherium were hacked and all the money was stolen from there. 

    READ MORE: Bitcoin is a 'Project of US Intelligence,' Kaspersky Lab Co-Founder Claims

    Sputnik: You are meeting world leaders here at the Economic Forum. Over time, have you noticed any increase in their attention to bitcoin technology?

    Alexander Borodich: Fortunately for us, governments and countries currently do understand the difference between blockchain and cryptocurrency. And they do understand that blockchain might be the next technological wave, and a lot of processes will be switched from centralized to decentralized. And in that case, they would definitely need the solution to put their new processes at the infrastructural level. And Universa is one of the solutions on the market, and currently, there are not many such companies. So we are definitely in the top five in the world, [among those] who may deliver such solutions for large corporations and the governments. 

    The views and opinions expressed by Ivan Danilov are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.       

    Related:

    Kiev Crypto Exec Kidnapped, Ransomed for $1 Million in Bitcoin
    India Equates Bitcoin to Ponzi Schemes While Shying Away From Banning Them
    Dubai-Based Firm Launches India’s First Bitcoin Trading App
    Bitcoin Introduces to the World a 'Technology as Revolutionary as the Internet'
    Tags:
    Blockchain, currency, bitcoin, technology, China, South Korea
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Russia's Kurilsky Reserve: Magnificent Nature Retreat in the Land of Volcanoes
    Goodnight, Government
    Goodnight, Government
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok