Register
02:38 GMT +309 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Net neutrality advocates received welcome news when FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler announced his plan to strictly regulate Internet service providers.

    California, Nebraska, Washington Legislators Propose Net Neutrality Protections

    Joseph Gruber
    Tech
    Get short URL
    350

    The battle for net neutrality in the US continues at a state level, as legislators from California, Nebraska and Washington state all propose bills to enshrine some or all of the repealed federal regulations in the state legal code.

    California, the most populous state in the union, saw a new bill introduced that would reclassify internet service providers (ISPs) as a public utility, barring any ISP that violates their consumer protections from government contractors or use of utility poles.

    "The bill would state the intent of the Legislature to enact legislation to effectuate net neutrality in California utilizing the state's regulatory powers and to prevent Internet service providers from engaging in practices inconsistent with net neutrality," reads the bill's proposal, written by Democratic State Senator Scott Weiner.

    An activist holds a digital protest sign at a vigil at the White House to save net neutrality on November 6, 2014
    © Flickr/ Stephen Melkisethian
    US Tech Giants Target FCC Over Net Neutrality Plan

    In Nebraska, Democratic State Senator Adam Morfeld introduced a Friday bill that would restore net neutrality protections, prohibiting internet service providers from "limiting or restricting access to websites, applications, or content."

    "For me, this is an economic development and consumer protection bill," Morfeld told local sources. "The internet drives the economy now and it's critical people have open and fair access to the internet."

    Nebraska matters because it is the first red state to introduce net neutrality protections, as the issue has been mostly drawn across partisan lines. However, Morfeld noted that the issue transcended typical barriers. "I was passionate about it, but I was shocked at the support I received from Republicans, from Democrats and Libertarians," he said.

    Cybercrime
    © Photo: Pixabay
    US Decision to Repeal Net Neutrality Rules 'Blow' to Media Freedom - OSCE

    Washington state, meanwhile, has proposed a law to required ISPs to disclose pricing and speed information about their services to consumers — and more importantly, to prevent ISPs from creating "fast lanes" of internet access for certain websites and consumers.

    Under the new Washington law, ISPs must "disclose accurate information regarding the network management practices, performance, and commercial terms of its broadband internet access services sufficient for consumers to make informed choices."

    However, large ISPs remain influential lobbyists in most states, including California. Last year, Comcast and Verizon successfully lobbied to kill a California broadband services bill meant to protect consumers from ISP abuse.

    Internet
    © Photo: Pixabay
    US Regulators' Vote to End Net Neutrality Draws Opposition From Congress

    But the FCC is intent on cutting these state-level efforts off before they materialize. On Thursday, the commission specifically attempted to preempt actions to protect net neutrality on a state or local level. Their edict is meant to prevent federal or state governments to police ISPs, which critics have warned will open the door to abuse from large providers.

    As such, these bills are likely to lead to lawsuits if they pass. Sixteen state attorneys general have already vowed to sue the FCC to stop the repeal of net neutrality.

    The FCC's "Restoring Internet Freedom" order, which passed the FCC's voting board on December 14, is meant to decrease government regulation over ISPs, removing the FCC from regulating them almost entirely. Instead, oversight will be handled by the Federal Trade Commission — which, unlike the FCC, does not have enforcement authority.

    Related:

    XXX Rated Example: Teaching About Net Neutrality Through Porn
    Activists: FCC Net Neutrality Decision Heralds End of ‘Free and Equal’ Internet
    Three US States to File Lawsuits to Stop Net Neutrality Rollback
    FCC Votes to Overturn Obama-Era Net Neutrality Regulations
    Bot Scandal: Over Half of FCC Net Neutrality Comments Are Fake
    Tags:
    Net Neutrality, internet service providers, Federal Trade Commission (FTC), Federal Communications Commission (FCC), Verizon, Comcast, Nebraska, Washington, California
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Beautiful Sportswomen Who Wowed Us in 2017
    Beautiful Sportswomen Who Wowed Us in 2017
    Bad Bill? Say It Ain’t So!
    Bad Bill? Say It Ain’t So!
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok