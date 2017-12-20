Register
05:30 GMT +320 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    A human embryo

    Unthawed: Embryo Successfully Born After Being Frozen For 24 Years

    CC BY 2.0 / lunar caustic / Embryo week 9-10
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 20

    In a world record achievement, a woman from Tennessee delivered a baby that has been cryo-preserved as an embryo in 1992.

    Emma Wren, weighing 6 lbs. 8 oz. and measuring 20 inches long, has been born on November 25 to the Gibson family from Tennessee, Standard Newswire reports. It would have been an ordinary birth, if only the baby has not been frozen for 24 years.

    Emma has been frozen on October 14, 1992 and thawed by NEDC Lab Director Carol Sommerfelt on March 13, 2017, the website tells. The embryo has been transferred to Tina Gibson via frozen embryo transfer (FET) procedure. This makes Emma the holder of the world record for being frozen as embryo for the longest time ever.

    "Emma is such a sweet miracle," the father, Benjamin Gibson, said. "I think she looks pretty perfect to have been frozen all those years ago."

    ​The most interesting fact in this story is that Emma is, strictly speaking, only 1.5 years younger than her mother.

    "Do you realize I'm only 25? This embryo and I could have been best friends," Tina told the doctor at the time of conception, according to CNN report.

    According to the happy mother, she was not concerned about getting a scientific world record when she decided to go for FET procedure.

    "I just wanted a baby. I don't care if it's a world record or not," she told reporters.

    Some scientists question the world record status of the embryo, though.

    Dr. Zaher Merhi, director of IVF research and development at New Hope Fertility Center, points out that American companies are not obliged to report the age of an embryo used in the transfer to the government, only the outcome of the pregnancy.

    "Identifying the oldest known embryo is simply an impossibility," he says, pointing out that "nobody has these records."

    But the performers of the transfer are eager to defend their record.

    "We had our medical library, which is very good at finding things, look to see if they could find anything older than that and they could not," Dr. Jeffrey Keenan, who performed the embryo transfer, told NBC News

    "I think it is probably fair to say if it is not the oldest, it would be among the oldest," says Dr. David Adamson, CEO of Arc Fertility in San Jose, California.

    "I'm not personally aware of a medical report where an older embryo has resulted in a live birth," he added.

    Related:

    British Scientists Come Closer to Creating Artificial Human Embryo
    Iranian Woman Gives Birth to Record-Oldest Embryo After 14 Years of Preservation
    Hungry? Try a Cockroach Embryo Superfood Smoothie!
    Tags:
    birth, baby, Cryogenics, science, United States, Tennessee
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Japan's Sweet Baby Panda Makes Public Debut
    Cuteness Overdose: Japan's Sweet Baby Panda Makes Public Debut
    Cartoon
    The X-Files
    Israeli-Palestinian conflict
    Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok