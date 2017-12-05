Register
05:32 GMT +305 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    Surgery

    ‘Beautiful Moment of Hope:’ First Baby Born in US After Uterus Transplant

    CC0
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 10

    A baby recently born at the Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas is the first in the US to be born from a mother who has received a uterus transport.

    In a recent statement by Giuliano Testa, a researcher at the uterine transplant clinical trial at the Dallas hospital, she said that the birth was a "milestone" and a "beautiful moment of love and hope for a mother who had been told she would never be able to carry her own child." 

    Surgery
    CC0 / Pixabay
    Chinese Surgeon Defends 'World's First' Head Transplant

    The transplant was part of a clinical trial to investigate new infertility treatment options for women born without a uterus, women who have lost their uterus or women with a non-functioning uterus, Click on Detroit reported.

    Uterine factor infertility, which affects about five percent of women globally, is an irreversible health condition.

    The first baby in the world birthed from a transplanted uterus was born in 2014 at the University of Gothenburg in Sweden. At the time, the woman was 36 years old and gave birth after receiving a uterus transplant from an unrelated 61-year-old donor.

    The Swedish hospital has had eight babies born to mothers with uterine transplants since then.

    In order for a woman to receive a uterine transplant, she must be healthy and have functioning ovaries. Before the transplant, the woman's eggs are obtained from her ovaries and fertilized in the lab with sperm via in-vitro fertilization.

    After fertilization has taken place, the woman receives a uterus and cervix transplant. 

    Professor Sergio Canavero gestures as he speaks to the media during a press conference in Glasgow, Scotland, Friday Nov. 18, 2016
    © AP Photo/ Scott Heppell
    First Human Head Transplant 'Imminent' After Successful Experiment on Corpse - Surgeon Canavero

    For an entire year, doctors make certain that the woman's body is reacting well to the new organ. If that is the case, an embryo is eventually placed in the transplanted uterus.

    The woman must undergo a cesarean delivery and because the organ is meant to be permanent, the woman has to take anti-rejection drugs after her first or second pregnancy to remove the donated uterus.

    According to the hospital, the mother and her family have asked for privacy at this time. The hospital has not disclosed many details regarding the birth, including when the baby boy was born.

    Related:

    Child Turns to Internet to Find Kidney Transplant Donor
    Italian Scientist Plans to Transplant Human Head in China
    Teen Dances in a Hospital Bed to Celebrate Successful Heart Transplant
    Once You Go White... Black Man Receives Penis Transplant, Plans to Tattoo It
    Tags:
    hospital, baby, transplant, surgery, birth, Texas, Dallas, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Sphynxes, Maine Coons, Scottish Folds: International Cat Show in Moscow
    Sphynxes, Maine Coons, Scottish Folds: International Cat Show in Moscow
    Warmongers
    Playing Soldiers
    Sanctions
    How Anti-Russia Sanctions Affect Global Trade

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok