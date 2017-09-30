Register
19:34 GMT +330 September 2017
Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    Elon Musk, CEO and CTO of SpaceX

    Elon Musk's Next Rocket to Fly From New York to London in 29 Minutes (VIDEOS)

    © AP Photo/ Jae C. Hong, File
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 18911

    Around the world in less than an hour! Elon Musk has recently proposed using Space X’s ‘BFR’ rocket to fly anywhere on Earth within minutes. He also demonstrated SpaceX's plans for lunar and Mars missions.

    During his speech at the 68th International Astronautical Congress 2017 in Adelaide, Australia, Musk said that these "Earth to Earth" trips could make "most" long journeys in under half an hour and have a cost per seat that is "about the same as full fare economy in an aircraft."

    Such super fast journeys would be made possible by SpaceX’s next rocket called the BRF. Musk said that the company hopes it will be launched  by the end of this year.

    This rocket is planned to be fully reusable and will be capable of refueling in space. Hence, it is vital for Musk’s plan to start sending missions to Mars by 2022.

    The rocket will be 106 meters long with a 9-meter diameter. It will have a booster and upper stage that act like the Falcon 9's upper stage and Dragon capsule in one.

    “For longer missions, the BFR second stage could be refueled in orbit by a drone "tanker" ship. It could take up to 240 passengers, but more likely around 100 people, to Mars and elsewhere,” online magazine Engadget reported.

    Hyperloop One propulsion system
    © AP Photo/ John Locher
    Elon Musk's Epic Hyperloop Likely to Find Its First Home in India
    Furthermore, the rocket will have space for 150 tons of cargo, compared to Falcon Heavy's 30 tons. It will have multiple engines and will be as reliable as an airplane, according to Musk.

    It would be even more reliable than the Falcon 9 because it would land with two engines. 

    "I think we can get to a landing [safety level] that's on par with the safest commercial airliners," Musk said.

    All these amazing promises regarding the BFR rocket will provide a cost-efficient way of traveling around the Earth differently too.

    According to Musk the plan is to first bring travelers to sea-based rocket pads. From there, a BFR would launch to space at a maximum speed of 18,000 miles per hour finishing with a propulsive landing back on a pad.

    The travel time from Hong Kong to Singapore would be within 22 minutes and from London to New York in 29 minutes. The longest journeys would take less than an hour.

    "Most of what people would consider to be long-distance trips would be completed in less than half an hour," Musk said. "Once you're out of the atmosphere, it would be smooth as silk. No turbulence, nothing." 

    Related:

    SpaceX Head Elon Musk Releases Epic Footage of Hyperloop Pod Run (VIDEO)
    Elon Musk Calls for Global Ban on 'Killer Robots'
    Time to Glam Up! Elon Musk Reveals Full-Body PHOTO of SpaceX Spacesuit
    SpaceX's Elon Musk Starts Digging Tunnel Under LA, Annoyed by Traffic Jams
    Elon Musk Hopes to Launch Tesla in Indian Market This Summer
    Tags:
    science, technology, future, travel, rocket, SpaceX, Elon Musk, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (September 23-29)
    This Week in Pictures (September 23-29)
    The O’s Office?
    The O’s Office?
    Two Years of Russian Military Operation in Syria
    Russian Aerospace Forces' Ongoing Two-Year Operation in Syria

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok