Register
15:59 GMT +323 September 2017
Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    Diploscapter pachys

    No Love For This Worm: Secret Longevity of 18-Million-Year Old Species Revealed

    © Photo: Karin Kiontke and David Fitch
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 35560

    A team of scientists has sequenced the genome of a worm belonging to a group of asexual species originating millions of years ago. Surprisingly, the study revealed that it has managed to survive and adapt since it keeps a unique mix of genes that has not been affected by sexual reproduction.

    The research, conducted by geneticists at New York City’s Center for Genomics and Systems Biology and Duke University's Center for Genomic and Computational Biology, has been published in the journal Current Biology.

    The tiny roundworm, Diploscapter pachys, has a lineage going back approximately 18 million years and is closely related to the Caenorhabditis elegans, an organism widely used in biomedical research. However, unlike C. elegans, D. pachys is asexual.

    "Scientists have been trying to understand how some animals can survive for millions of years without sex because such strict, long-term abstinence is very rare in the animal world," one of the authors of the study, Professor David Fitch from New York University, was quoted as saying by Science Daily.

    Genetics
    © Photo: Pixabay
    The Secret of Junk DNA: Study Confirms Human Genome is 'Product of Evolution'
    According the professor, such a phenomenon contradicts the widely accepted believe that sexual reproduction is required to eliminate detrimental mutations and to adapt to a changing environment.

    Inheriting copies of both parents’ genes provides protection against deleterious mutations in the short-run and allows for successful adaptation in the long-run because it produces genome variations through recombination. As for asexual species, such reshuffling does not occur and as a result they tend to rapidly become extinct. The recent study has shed light on how some asexual animals have survived for many generations, according to Fitch.

    Having examined how D. pachys reproduces, the research team found that the process of producing germ cells had been modified to prevent recombination that results from sexual reproduction.

    Escarpia laminata
    © Photo: Durkin et al. / Science of Nature 2017
    Biologists Discover the Most Long-Lived Creature on Earth
    "Basically, the animals were cloning themselves," Fitch explained.

    What is even more interesting, researchers have found that D. pachys had a single pair of chromosomes while its close relatives usually have five to seven chromosomes. D. pachys fuses the sex chromosomes of its ancestor into a single chain, avoiding the recombination of genes. This is why  offspring maintain the genetic diversity of the parents, according to the study.

    "Thus, the mystery of its longevity seems largely resolved: D. pachys overcomes the disadvantages of asexual reproduction by maintaining genetic variation…. If there were [recombination of genes], the differences between the gene copies might be lost," Fitch said.

    Related:

    Neanderthal's Face Second Extinction as DNA Slowly Vanishes From Modern Humans
    'Three-Person DNA' Technique Produces First Birth
    Mysterious Creature 'Out of a Horror Flick' Washes Up on Texas Beach (PHOTOS)
    Chromosome Twister: Scientists Find Key Controller of Cell Division
    Tags:
    science, genetics, biology, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (September 16-22)
    This Week in Pictures (September 16-22)
    Us attack
    Et Tu, Brute?
    Russian nuclear icebreaker fleet
    Atomic Might: Russia's Nuclear Icebreaker Fleet

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok