Register
00:49 GMT +323 September 2017
Live
    Search
    GRACE, twin satellites launched in March 2002, are making detailed measurements of Earth's gravity field which will lead to discoveries about gravity and Earth's natural systems. These discoveries could have far-reaching benefits to society and the world's population.

    GRACE Under Pressure: NASA to Decommission Aging Climate Satellites

    © NASA. NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 9701

    NASA has announced that they will be decommissioning their twin Gravity Recovery and Climate Experiment (GRACE) satellites that have been in low-Earth orbit since 2002. The satellites, which focused on studying Earth’s oceans, will be decommissioned in either October or November.

    The satellite pair, a joint project between NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (NASA JPL) and the German Aerospace Center (DLR), began in 2002 when the GRACE satellites left Earth on a Russian Rockot launch vehicle from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome in 2002.

    The main purpose of GRACE was to chart the cause of sea levels rising, the loss of ice sheets at Earth's poles, changes in Earth's gravitational field as a result of geophysics and the movements of magma within the Earth. The GRACE satellites circled Earth 15 times a day, trading information back and forth to determine minute changes in Earth's gravitational field.

    Proton-M rocket lifts off from Baikonur carrying Spanish Amazonas-5 telecommunications satellite
    © Sputnik/ Alexey Filippov
    Proton-M Rocket Launches Spanish Satellite Amazonas-5 Into Orbit - Roscosmos

    "GRACE enabled tracking the movement of water via its mass, a field which was not available in spaceborne remote sensing and which opened new options to monitor and quantify climate change," Reinhard Hüttl, chairman of the board and scientific executive director of the Helmholtz Centre Potsdam — GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences, told phys.org.

    The two satellites were only meant to operate for five years. Amazingly, GRACE has beaten that duration not once but twice, clocking in 15 years, six months of study.

    However, the satellites have begun to show their age. On September 4, eight of GRACE-2's 20 batteries failed in quick succession and communication was lost with the satellite for four days. The satellites are also nearly out of fuel.

    Indian onlookers watch the launch of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C37) at Sriharikota on Febuary 15, 2017
    © AFP 2017/ ARUN SANKAR
    Indian Space Agency Prepares to Launch 31 Satellites in One Day

    Decommissioning GRACE will be pretty simple: the satellites will simply be directed towards Earth. Our planet's atmosphere will disintegrate each 1,000 pound satellite entirely within a matter of moments. 

    "A few small pieces are expected to survive reentry and reach the ground, but the risk they pose is very small and is within NASA requirements for satellite reentry," NASA spokesperson Alan Buis told SpaceNews.

    But don't shed too many tears for GRACE. NASA JPL and DLR are already working on a modernized replacement to the twins, known as GRACE Follow On, or GRACE-FO. The new satellite twins are almost identical to the 2002 version, but with laser-based communication instead of microwave-based. GRACE-FO is anticipated to launch in late 2017 or early 2018 on the back of a SpaceX Falcon 9.

    Related:

    GSLV Rocket to Launch Nasa-ISRO’s NISAR Satellite
    Indian Student Builds World’s Smallest Satellite For NASA
    NASA Launches Atlas V Rocket With Revolutionary Weather Satellite Into Space
    NASA Preps Microgravity Experiments, Tiny Satellites in Space Station Payload
    SpaceX Dragon Cargo Ship Departs International Space Station - NASA
    Tags:
    decommission, satellite, Gravity Resource and Climate Experiment (GRACE), German Aerospace Center (DLR), NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, NASA
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (September 16-22)
    This Week in Pictures (September 16-22)
    Us attack
    Et Tu, Brute?
    Russian nuclear icebreaker fleet
    Atomic Might: Russia's Nuclear Icebreaker Fleet

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok