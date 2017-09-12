Lockheed Martin Unveils New Tiny 'Outrider' Drone (VIDEO)

Lockheed Martin has revealed its latest multipurpose drone. The 4-inch-wide UAV, weighing less than four pounds, can be operated in unconventional environments where larger unmanned aerial vehicles are not suitable for use.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — A miniature drone featuring a high-definition TV and infrared camera, plus the ability to travel nearly a mile a minute, has been announced in a press release by the manufacturer, Lockheed Martin, on Tuesday.

​"At only four inches wide and weighing only 1.7 kilograms [3.7 pounds], it is designed to be used in environments where conventional, larger unmanned air systems are not practical," the release said.

Despite its size, the "Outrider" drone can travel up to 58 miles per hour with a payload capacity and endurance matching larger unmanned aerial systems, the release noted.

The system was developed by Lockheed Martin engineers in the United Kingdom for use in environments where conventional, larger unmanned aircraft systems are not practical, the release said.

With potential military and civilian uses, Lockheed Martin’s UK division plans to market the device to international customers, according to the release.