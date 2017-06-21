Register
20:24 GMT +321 June 2017
Live
    Search
    Drone

    Zigzagging Drones Take 3D Photos That Can 'See' Through Brick Walls

    CC0 / Pixabay /
    Tech
    Get short URL
    123821

    A team of researchers from the University of California Santa Barbara have developed a drone that can perform three-dimensional imaging of objects through walls using Wi-Fi.

    Chitra Karanam, a PHD student, and Professor Yasamin Mostofi from the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering at the university presented their results at the Association for Computing Machinery/Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers International Conference on Information Processing in Sensor Networks.

    "Our proposed approach has enabled unmanned aerial vehicles to image details through walls in 3D with only Wi-Fi signals. This approach utilizes only Wi-Fi Received signal strength indicator (RSSI) measurements, does not require any prior measurements in the area of interest and does not need objects to move to be imaged," Mostofi said in a recent interview.

    According to the researchers, ​the process of how it works is quite simple. The drone beams radio waves and another drone which will be on the other side of the wall will measure the power of the signals.

    Drone
    CC0 / Pixabay /
    Inspector Gadget: GE to Send Robots and Drones Into Tough Places
    The researchers used two 3D Robotics RTF X8+ drones measuring 40 x 40cm (15.7 x 15.7 inches) and weighing 3.5kg (7.7lb) each.

    According to Professor Mostofi, the strength of the received signal drops by a certain level depending on the presence of objects through the wall. 

    The process uses a technology called voxels, which describe a path of three-dimensional space.

    ​Both drones have to be parallel with one another and they must travel in a zigzag motion. They can hover outside a 10cm (4 inch) brick wall and get a good picture inside.

    Experts believe this software could be used in war zones and conflict areas, as well as after a disaster to assess the damage caused when it would be dangerous to use a human.  

    The research still has some way to go, as it is currently not possible for the drones to capture every image.

    Each voxel looks at its neighbors' image decisions. For instance, if a voxel's own decision is that this voxel should be empty but then the neighbors' decisions are all full [non-empty], then the voxel may want to revise its decision since there should be a spatial correlation," Professor Mostofi said in a recent interview.

    "So the belief propagation method is a way of doing this iterative update. At some point, the image will converge to something and will not change any more. That is the final imaging result we produce, and its quality has improved a lot beyond that initial processing phase," she added.

    Related:

    I Spy With My DragonflEye: Scientists 'Hack' Insect to Create Cyborg Drone
    My Heart Will Go On: Swedish Medical Drones to Deliver Defibrillators
    Inspector Gadget: GE to Send Robots and Drones Into Tough Places
    US 'Consistently and Excessively' Secret About Drones: 80% of Strikes Unreported
    Tags:
    3D, photo, unmanned aerial vehicles, drone, research, technology, University of California, Santa Barbara, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Human's Best Friends: Winners of the Dog Photographer of the Year Contest
    Human's Best Friends: Winners of the Dog Photographer of the Year Contest
    Lip Service
    Hollow Promises
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok