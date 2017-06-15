Jilin Man Modifies Old Volkswagen Into Armored ‘Zombie Vehicle’

Zhou has also made defensive body kits and armor for the vehicle. Most of its "weapons" are made from spare parts of old cars and motorcycles. It took Zhou nearly a month to complete the modification, he said.
A fan of machinery from a very young age, Zhou began to repair electric vehicles after his graduation. He later opened a barbershop and restaurant, both decorated in an industrial style. However, the machinery enthusiast eventually changed his profession, opening a workshop that sells handmade industrial-style commodities.
Zhou said he likes his unique car, and he hopes to expand it into a series in the future, creating pick-ups and off-road vehicles.
This article was originally published in the Global Times.
