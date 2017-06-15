Register
03:47 GMT +315 June 2017
Live
    Search
    Penrose car, accident

    Jilin Man Modifies Old Volkswagen Into Armored ‘Zombie Vehicle’

    © Photo: Library of Congress
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 12211

    A man in northwestern China’s Jilin province has turned an old Volkswagen Jetta into an armored “zombie vehicle,” equipped with spears on its rims and model machine guns on its hood. Overall, it resembles a car that has just escaped from battle, what with its rusty surface and rough body.

    Car Almost Drives Into Semi
    Youtube / ViralHog
    Here is How NOT to Drive a Car
    The owner of the vehicle is Zhou Di, a 35-year-old man who runs a workshop that produces industrial-style commodities in Jilin. Inspired by the movies "Mad Max" and "Death Race," Zhou decided to modify the vehicle himself. He bought the scrapped Jetta about two months ago, and soon removed its engine and gearbox. Later, he installed steel bars above the wind shield, which cover most of the passenger side and leave only a small peep hole.

    Zhou has also made defensive body kits and armor for the vehicle. Most of its "weapons" are made from spare parts of old cars and motorcycles. It took Zhou nearly a month to complete the modification, he said.

    A fan of machinery from a very young age, Zhou began to repair electric vehicles after his graduation. He later opened a barbershop and restaurant, both decorated in an industrial style. However, the machinery enthusiast eventually changed his profession, opening a workshop that sells handmade industrial-style commodities.

    Zhou said he likes his unique car, and he hopes to expand it into a series in the future, creating pick-ups and off-road vehicles.

    This article was originally published in the Global Times.

    Related:

    Pedal to the Metal: Russian Car Sales Jump by Double Digits for Month of May
    Soviet Car in Its Prime: Take a Look at This Incredibly Preserved 70s Zhiguli
    China Turns On Huge New SatNav System That May Power Driverless Car Revolution
    Tags:
    car, Mad Max, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Baikonur Cosmodrome Museum: The History of the First Earth Spaceport
    Baikonur Cosmodrome Museum: The History of the First Earth Spaceport
    Magic Trick
    Magic Trick
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok