Register
01:45 GMT +313 June 2017
Live
    Search
    A Pakistani observes the view from a dome-shaped terrace at a park in Islamabad, Pakistan

    Pakistani Man Sentenced to Death for Facebook Insult to Islam

    © AP Photo/ Anjum Naveed
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 9911

    In an apparent global first, a man has been sentenced to death for a Facebook post.

    After posting comments to his Facebook page that were determined to be blasphemous, a Pakistani man was arrested, and has now been sentenced to death by a court in Bahawalpur.

    Social media
    © Photo: Pixabay
    Facebook, Other Social Media to Be Banned in Pakistan Over Blasphemy

    The case of the 30-year-old Pakistani Facebook user is thought to be unprecedented, after the man was caught up in what appears to be an online sting.

    In the course of an online chat, Facebook user Taimoor Raza apparently stoked the ire of a Pakistani undercover anti-terror agent, who then picked over the former's social media posts, identifying statements that allowed Raza to be brought to trial.

    According to a report by a local public prosecutor, "an anti-terrorism court of Bahawalpur has awarded him the death sentence," cited by The Guardian.

    The convicted man — a member of the Shia faction of Islam, a religious minority in Pakistan — will appeal his sentence to Islamabad's Supreme Court.

    Pakistan has struggled with the separation of church and state, and many who have been sentenced with blasphemy — notably through the expression of statements considered by courts to be insulting to the Islamic prophet Mohammed — languish in prisons, awaiting execution.

    Raza, however, is thought to be the first person to be tried and convicted of insulting the prophet Mohammed and his many wives through the use of online social networks.

    Human Rights Watch and other rights organizations consider the move by the country's lower court to set a bad precedent, increasing the possibility of using online blasphemy to goad young users into incriminating themselves.

    "The casual manner in which death sentences are handed in blasphemy cases coupled with the lack of orientation of Pakistani courts with technology makes this a very dangerous situation," according to an HRW spokesperson, cited by Newser.

    Related:

    China's Bases in Pakistan Will Have Strategic Ramifications for India - Expert
    Russia Working to Get India, Pakistan Break the Ice at Astana, Says Expert
    Leaders of SCO Member States Sign Decree on Admitting India, Pakistan to Bloc
    Tags:
    blasphemy, social media, online, death penalty, sentencing, Human Rights Watch, Facebook, Islamabad, Pakistan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Stereotypes About Russia Turned Into Fairy Tales
    Scenes From Everyday Life in Russia Turned Into Fairy Tales
    Deep Waters
    Deep Waters
    2017 UK General Election: Final Results (ONLY IF LABOUR GET LAST VOTE)
    2017 UK General Election: Final Results

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok