Register
10:59 GMT +326 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Rostec pavilion

    Freedom for Export: How Russia Sells Digital Sovereignty to the World

    © Sputnik/ Maksim Blinov
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 42980

    Russia has been steadily advocating the idea of the digital sovereignty of states and has now moved to practically sell it, therefore propping up nations' independence and freedom.

    On May 25 Rostec Corporation officially launched a special agency responsible for exporting and promoting domestic hi-tech IT products abroad, with the concept of digital sovereignty reasonably being a real titbit for the world of excessive interdependence.

    Digital Industry of Industrial Russia 2017 exhibition
    © Photo: Impuls
    Sputnik Tests Russian Cutting-Edge Biometric Recognition Security System (PHOTO, VIDEO)

    RITE (Russian IT Export) will focus on the B2G market segment seeking to upgrade countries on the national level.  The organization, which has been actually active for two months, uses the veneer of credibility of the worldwide famous Rostec brand, its offices in over 50 countries and its well-established strategic connections with governments. 

    Sputnik sat down with RITE CEO Egor Ivanov who outlined the four vectors of export: digital sovereignty, electronic government, smart cities and cross-platform horizontal decisions. 

    In E-government and smart cities segments, Russia will use the expertise of Moscow, Saint Petersburg and Kazan, in particular, in successfully abandoning the use of Oracle-based systems, which has spurred interest abroad; the country is currently negotiating tenders in some 100 Indian cities seeking a "smart" uptick. 

    But the cornerstone of the export seems to be the transfer of Russian solutions, experience and practical decisions in protecting countries' digital sovereignty.  

    "There are hackers, and there is a defense against them," Ivanov said hinting at notorious cyber-attacks. 

    But the issue extends far beyond fighting off such crimes by antiviruses. 

    "When we speak about digital sovereignty, we mean the building of national systems which ensure effective government, convenience for citizens and, importantly, trusted execution environment so that the platform on which all those decisions are based is free from ‘backdoors' and the monopoly of one foreign country, which would sooner or later lead to hardcore negotiating," he explained.

    He underscored that Russia offers a unique key to sovereignty because it does not try to make the customer country dependent on Moscow. 

    "Our unique advantage resides in the fact that platform is not ours — it is created by using open-source [software]. The customer will completely control the platform," Ivanov stressed speaking to Sputnik on the sidelines of the CIPR conference.

    RITE analyzes the customer country's demands and attitude to Russia, and forms a package solution, at the same time helping small businesses join the market. It provides Russian producers with Rostec's net of offices thus bringing them in direct contact with the client.

    At the moment, the key target markets of RITE are South-East Asia, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa and the EURASEC countries, i.e. the regions with which Russia has established good political, economic and trade relations.

    "We are ready to offer special contract terms tailored to each of our partners' needs. We plan that most often RITE will operate as a consortium uniting various solutions and companies. We are also prepared for various collaboration formats, we are ready to sign contracts in accordance with financial and legal requirements to avoid inconveniences for our partners," Ivanov specified. 

    Information Technology
    © Photo: Pixabay
    Breaking the Chains: Russia 'Has All Capacities' to Secure Digital Sovereignty
    RITE is currently negotiating the terms of its international expansion with about 40 Russian companies. At the CIPR-2017, agreements were signed with six of them: Group IB, Softline, Ntechlab, VRTech, "Eton" and "My Office".

    "First of all, we are ready to offer a deeply customized product to our international partners. Our products will be competitive price-wise thanks to the relatively low cost of Russian IT solutions and a low exchange rate of the national currency," Vasiliy Brovko, Rostec's Director for Special Commissions, noted.

    He explained that the creation of the umbrella company resolved the deadlock of self-sufficient minor companies being unable to enter the international market because their transaction costs exceed the added value. 

    Earlier in the week, Russia's Communications Minister told Sputnik that Moscow continues to promote the idea of national governments' inclusion in Internet regulation and their pursuance of digital sovereignty. 

    The CIPR is the first IT conference in Russia which provides a platform for dialogue between industry and defense sector, IT professionals, and venture investors. It takes place on May 23-26 in the innovation-oriented town of Innopolis in the Republic of Tatarstan and is supported by Rostec, a Russian corporation established in 2007 to facilitate the development, production and export of high-tech industrial products designed for civilian and military applications. It comprises more than 700 organizations.

    Tags:
    sovereignty, digital, RITE (Russian IT Export), Rostec
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Smoking Hot: Hailey Baldwin Named Maxim's Sexiest Lady of 2017
    Smoking Hot: Hailey Baldwin Named Maxim's Sexiest Lady of 2017
    Losing weapons
    Wrong Place, Wrong Time
    Manchester Terrorist Attack
    Manchester Terrorist Attack

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok