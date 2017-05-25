Rostec Presents First Computers Based on Elbrus-8S Microprocessor at CIPR

The eight-core chip is manufactured using 28 nm technology. Peak performance of the new processor is 3 to 5 times higher and bandwidth of the input-output channels is 8 times higher compared to the Elbrus-4S microprocessor.

"This is a new generation of our domestic computer technology. At all its stages, the assembly is carried out at our manufacturing sites and at the facilities of our domestic partners. All of this guarantees a high level of the equipment's information security," said Deputy CEO of Ruselectronics JSC Arseny Brykin. "We expect that the first pilot batch of personal computers based on the new processor will be produced by the end of the second quarter of 2017. Today at the CIPR conference in Innopolis, we present prototypes of the new equipment."

The development batch of the dual- and four-processor servers based on the Elbrus-8S will be manufactured by the end of 2017. The new servers are designed to process large amounts of information (in real-time mode, if necessary).

The basic operating system for the Elbrus 801-PC and servers is the Elbrus OS. It is built on the Linux core and supports many open source applications. For the Elbrus-8S platform, a binary compatibility system with binary x86/x86-64 codes is provided. Also, it is possible to develop application software and run self-diagnostics tests of the equipment.

As part of united company Ruselectronics, the Research Institute for Control Computers named after I.S. Bruk carries out development and adoption of the Elbrus hardware and software platform.

The CIPR 2017 Conference is held from May 22 through May 26 with the support from the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the RF, the Ministry of Telecom and Mass Communications of the RF, the Government of the Republic of Tatarstan and Rostec State Corporation. The event is attended by representatives of government, Russian and foreign vendors, defense sector enterprises, and venture investors.

