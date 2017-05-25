Internet of Things: Minister Tells Sputnik What's in Store for Russia

The Internet of things (IoT) is the concept of interconnection between hi-tech devices and the Internet in such a way that these devices collect and transfer data. Integrated into virtual reality, physical objects are equipped with sensors and can be remotely controlled online.

"The Internet of things is actively forming and it is noteworthy that it is forming in unlicensed bands, that is, operators can easily unfold their networks which do not need big information and bandwidth capacities," the minister told Sputnik during the Information Technology of Industrial Russia (CIPR) IT-conference.

He cited the instance of Innopolis, where the event takes place on May 23-26, as one of the first Russian towns to receive a LoRaWAN network protocol enabling a significant number of sensors and devices to exchange data and use autonomous sources of energy, "thus serving as a prototype of a digital model of the Internet of things".

Nikiforov said that the Internet of things will be regulated once it emerges in full swing. Possibly, it might be based on information sensitivity with health parameters considered to be the most sensitive in Russia, he suggested.

"I suppose the regulations will be based on how critical the spheres of where it [IoT] is introduced are. We are looking for optimal functioning models at the moment. I think it is too early to adopt any ‘curtain' legislation now," he concluded.

The Internet of things embraces numerous spheres of life and is expanding. A special system analyzes the chemical composition of soil and sends farmers recommendations on how to cultivate it and what fertilizers to use sun-powered BigBelly trash baskets compress garbage and inform janitors when they are filled; Invisible Track sensors are installed on trees and signal when they are chopped down illegally; there are multiple body implants for tracking health.

However, some people are concerned that they start losing their privacy and personal information may land in the wrong hands.

The world is yet to develop universal legislation regulating the Internet of things.

The CIPR is the first IT conference in Russia which provides a platform for dialogue between industry and defense sector, IT professionals, and venture investors. It takes place in the innovation-oriented town of Innopolis in the Republic of Tatarstan and is supported by Rostec, a Russian corporation established in 2007 to facilitate the development, production and export of high-tech industrial products designed for civilian and military applications. It comprises more than 700 organizations.