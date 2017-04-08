Facebook Reveals Fake News Spotting Tips, Launches AI Notifier

© REUTERS/ Dado Ruvic Facebook Plans to Pay Fact-Checkers for Detecting Fake News

The social network has revealed its promised list of helpful tips for users and announced the creation of an AI-based bot for its Messenger app to help fight the spread of false stories.

As Sputnik reported earlier, Facebook has gone on a crusade against the fake news that riddled the newsfeeds of its 1.8 billion users, especially in the US. According to an official Facebook announcement, the new campaign is a large, multi-layered strategy not confined to a single measure. Some of the measures include working with paid third-party fact-checkers, introducing stricter policies of ad selling, creating new products that will help curb fake information and bringing more useful info for end users to let them make better judgments about what they read.

As to the last item, the social media giant announced a list of useful tips to help readers determine whether a news story is fake or not. Users will be able to see the list as a link on top of their newsfeed. For those who have no Facebook account, the list can be found in full at TechCrunch.com.

Some of the advice is somewhat controversial, though. For example, the third suggestion on the list reads: "Investigate the source. Ensure that the story is written by a source that you trust with a reputation for accuracy. If the story comes from an unfamiliar organization, check their ‘About' section to learn more."

Considering that US President Donald Trump accuses the US mainstream media, most of which used to have bulletproof reputations, of making and distributing fake news, this advice might be a little misleading.

© Photo: Pixabay Majority of Americans Believe Mainstream Media Report Fake News

Other advice, though sensible, requires a reader to perform quite a lot of research on their own. It is disputable whether a considerable amount (we politely refrain from saying "majority") of internet users, especially the elderly, know how to do this kind of investigative research; and if they know, it is questionable whether they will bother, as this might take considerable time and effort. (As we at Sputnik know well.)

As TechCrunch puts it, "the tips are helpful and sensible, but the unfortunate fact is that they put a ton of faith in Facebook's 1.8 billion users to exert lots of cognitive effort to detect false news."

Another introduced feature is "M", an AI-based bot that will pop up when you talk to someone over Facebook Messenger "to suggest relevant content and capabilities to enrich the way people communicate and get things done."

Though M sounds quite fun to use, it appears to be more of a commercial tool than a noble guardian of information.

According to the International Business Times, "apart from stickers and payments, M's suggestions also can recommend an array of things such as location sharing, timed reminders, group chat polls and ridesharing options from Lyft and Uber."

Let's hope M will have a brighter future than Microsoft's Clippy.