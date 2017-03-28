Register
    Who’s Listening in? Flaw in Mobile Networks Sparks Phone Hacking Fears

    Hackable: 'Internet of Things' Threatens Security

    © Photo: flickr.com/Takashi Hososhima
    As the number of internet-of-things (IoT) devices keeps growing every day turning every industry into the computer industry, these smart devices are becoming increasingly vulnerable to cyberattacks.

    Even though connecting certain devices to the internet certainly makes sense, it does not necessarily mean that EVERYTHING needs to be hooked up to the web.

    Computer experts say that event teapots and coffeemakers can be turned into spy tools and tell scary stories about cyberattacks on pacemakers and other vital medical equipment.

    Cyber security
    © Photo: Pixabay
    New Invisible 'File-Less' Cyber Malware Poses 'Unique Worldwide Threat'
    Jens Regel of German consultancy Schneider & Wulf has found out that the Miele Professional PG 8528 appliances, used in hospitals to clean and disinfect laboratory and surgical instruments, are equally vulnerable to cyberattacks allowing remote hackers to access sensitive data on the server, to drop and execute malicious code on the web server.

    The worst part of all this is that the Miele Professional PG 8528 isn’t just an average dishwasher.

    This is a "washer-disinfector” used in hospitals and medical labs and can be used  to steal private medical information and even hold the hospitals’ computers for ransom.

    Keyboards
    © Photo: pixabay
    About Third of Russian Citizens Have Faced Cyber Crimes - Survey
    Each Miele Professional PG 8528 comes with a 5-meter internet cable. According to Regel, a remote intruder can link up to the web server and access private information via directory traversal.

    In November 2016, Jens Regel contacted Miele to alert them of the issue, but the company never responded.

    Regel also published a proof-of-concept (PoC) exploit code for this flaw thus enabling the vendor to fix the problem before it’s too late.

    Phantom Menace: Oil Tankers Hit With Potentially Catastrophic Cyber Attacks
    World Nuclear Facilities Vulnerable to Cyber-Attacks – UN Agency
    Next Generation of Cyber Attacks to Focus on Manipulating Data
      Alan Reid
      Every day they plan a new sensor deployment, Another 'Must Have' gadget to gather and observe. Every day they plan another assault upon you privacy. Every day i resist. Every day i smash a sensor, everyday i keep my life clear of these spy's and their intrusions into my life. Now if only you would too.
