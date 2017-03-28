Hackable: 'Internet of Things' Threatens Security

Even though connecting certain devices to the internet certainly makes sense, it does not necessarily mean that EVERYTHING needs to be hooked up to the web.
Computer experts say that event teapots and coffeemakers can be turned into spy tools and tell scary stories about cyberattacks on pacemakers and other vital medical equipment.
The worst part of all this is that the Miele Professional PG 8528 isn’t just an average dishwasher.
This is a "washer-disinfector” used in hospitals and medical labs and can be used to steal private medical information and even hold the hospitals’ computers for ransom.
In November 2016, Jens Regel contacted Miele to alert them of the issue, but the company never responded.
Regel also published a proof-of-concept (PoC) exploit code for this flaw thus enabling the vendor to fix the problem before it’s too late.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Every day they plan a new sensor deployment, Another 'Must Have' gadget to gather and observe. Every day they plan another assault upon you privacy. Every day i resist. Every day i smash a sensor, everyday i keep my life clear of these spy's and their intrusions into my life. Now if only you would too.
Alan Reid