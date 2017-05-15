Perpetrators of Friday Worldwide Cyberattack Extorted Over $42,000

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to The Times newspaper, the money has not been withdrawn from the accounts that victims of the cyberattack were asked to send money from in the form of bitcoin cryptocurrency, while law enforcement authorities continue to monitor the accounts.

The UK National Crime Agency reportedly cooperates with the Europol and the UK Government Communications Headquarters’ National Cyber Security Centre in tracing the hackers.

According to security officials, the attack was more likely performed by criminals rather than sponsored by a state, the newspaper specified.

Since Friday, 200,000 computers across 150 countries were hit by the ransomware cyberattacks, according to the Europol.