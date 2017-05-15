Russia Not Involved in Recent Major Cyberattack, Ransomware Originated in US

BEIJING (Sputnik) — On Friday, the Kaspersky Lab IT company registered about 45,000 ransomware attacks in 74 countries worldwide, with the largest number of targets in Russia. The company reported that the attack was carried out with the use of ransomware dubbed WannaCry. The malicious software has reportedly infected computers in up to a hundred countries and tried to extort users' money.

"[The hacker attack] is a matter of concern. As for the source of those threats, in my opinion, the Microsoft authorities clearly stated… that the special services of the United States were the primary source of this virus. Russia has nothing to do with it. I am surprised to hear anything else in these circumstances," Putin said at a press conference at the end of his visit to China.

Putin stressed that the current situation served as a good example of searching for someone guilty in a wrong place.

On Sunday, Europol Executive Director Rob Wainwright said that the global cyberattack may continue on Monday. According to Wainwright, the attack affected 200,000 users in 150 countries, including businesses and large corporations.

