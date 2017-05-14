Register
10:58 GMT +314 May 2017
Live
    Search
    A screenshot of the warning screen from a purported ransomware attack, as captured by a computer user in Taiwan, is seen on laptop in Beijing, Saturday, May 13, 2017

    Sign of the Times: More Crippling Ransomware Hacks 'To Be Expected'

    © AP Photo/ Mark Schiefelbein
    Tech
    Get short URL
    118501

    In the future, hackers are going to use more viruses like the one that was released on the internet last month, which has infected thousands of computers across the world, Dr. Binoy Kampmark, Senior Lecturer at RMIT University in Melbourne told Radio Sputnik.

    On Friday, computer systems across the world were attacked by hackers in an attack dubbed WannaCry," which uses an NSA exploit codenamed EternalBlue that was one of several tools leaked by the Shadow Brokers last month.

    The tool exploits a vulnerability in Microsoft's Server Message Block which allows attackers to crash systems with a denial of service attack. After scrambling computer files, the malware demands $300 in Bitcoin to restore documents.

    According to Kaspersky Lab, the cyber-attack has hit as many as 74 countries, including Russia, Ukraine and India. 

    The infections disabled at least 16 hospitals in the UK, Spain's main telecommunication services provider Telefonica, the Russian telecommunications provider Megafon and some Italian universities.

    "It's quite effective and quite vicious insofar as it actually disables and paralyses computer systems in quite a dramatic way," Dr. Binoy Kampmark, Senior Lecturer at RMIT University in Melbourne told Radio Sputnik.

    Surveillance
    CC0 / Pixabay /
    Snowden Slams Sloppy NSA As the World's Computer Systems Are Held to Ransom
    There have been several ransomware attacks in recent years, but this is the largest yet and the first to use NSA tools.

    "We've already been seeing the vulnerabilities of the system in the last few years. So, for example in 2016 we've already seen aspects of the ransomware being deployed for example against the Hollywood Presbyterian medical center. In that particular instance, $17,000 was requested to regain access to the hospital files. We've also seen attacks on police force systems in Tewksbury, Massachusetts."

    "It's not new, [but] it's the scale that is dramatic. So far, the point about this particular system of course is that it's been essentially a re-adapted system from old NSA protocols which are being used and that's one of the most striking things."

    "The reality is that these particular systems are going to be used, more will be coming out because this is after all a new frontier … we are set to deal with matters of security in this way, which connect intelligence agencies but also those in the private sector. So, we are concerned essentially about security of data both in a private and a public sense, so we can expect more of that, I'm afraid."

    In this Jan. 21, 2015, file photo, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella speaks at an event demonstrating the new features of Windows 10 at the company's headquarters in Redmond, Wash.
    © AP Photo/ Elaine Thompson
    See You in Court! Lawsuit Says Microsoft Knew Windows 10 'Potentially Harmful'
    Following the Shadow Brokers leak, Windows issued fixes for the vulnerabilities that were revealed in the latest versions of Windows. However, some systems hadn't yet been updated with the patch. Large organizations often take longer to update their system with the latest version of software.

    Users of Windows XP or earlier versions of Windows were initially left without a patch. Support for XP, which was released in 2001, ended in 2014. 

    Windows usually stops supporting earlier versions of software after a decade or more, but in the face of Friday's attack it took the unusual step of issuing a one-time patch for Windows XP, Windows 8, and Windows Server 2003, which are all no longer supported.

    "It's the old problem of making sure that the particular computer systems at an organization are actually fire-proofed against this sort of thing. Unfortunately Windows is rather vulnerable and it keeps showing time and time again, whether it's the NSA or a private hacking crew, we tend to face the same problem," Kampmark said.

    "The reality of it is that there are system vulnerabilities, the key is to make sure that these things are updated and people are cognizant of the risks in this ever-digital environment and that's one of the things to be mindful of.

    Have you heard the news? Sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed! 

    Related:

    False Flag en Francais: CIA Hacked Macron to Stop Russia-France Rapprochement?
    Analysts Name NSA's Hacking Tool Reportedly Used in Global Cyber Strike
    Russia’s Sberbank Fends Off Hacking Attack as World Deals With Huge Cyber Strike
    NSA’s Failure to Warn Microsoft of Vulnerability 'Troubling’ - US Advocacy Group
    Tags:
    hacker group, hack attack, Shadow Brokers, National Security Agency (NSA)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    When the Trains Go Marching In: Moscow Metro Celebrates 82nd Anniversary
    When the Trains Go Marching In: Moscow Metro Celebrates 82nd Anniversary
    Full Disclosure
    Full Disclosure
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet, More Than Two Centuries on Duty

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok