Register
19:29 GMT +324 April 2017
Live
    Search
    An Oxbotica driverless car

    UK Gov't to Invest Millions in 'Truly Groundbreaking' Self-Driving Car Tech

    © Photo: Oxbotica
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 10611

    Driverless cars are about to get a huge financial boost in the UK, as a group of technology companies, researchers and authorities such as Transport for London (TFL) have landed millions in funding from the government to get self-driving vehicles on Britain's roads.

    Oxbotica, a UK tech company which spun off the Oxford Robotics Institute, will lead an ambitious 30-month program to get fully autonomous vehicles traveling between London and Oxford.

    The UK public got their first extended trial of the driverless shuttlebus in March. As part of "Project Gateway", around 100 people traveled in a prototype shuttle on a route in Greenwich, London.

    The shuttlebus which was named Harry was manufactured by Westfield Sportscars and Heathrow Enterprises, whereas Oxbotica worked on its autonomous software.

    ​The shuttlebuses are autonomous and can be operated with ease; the bus operator can view information about the shuttle, whether it is in motion or stationary. The operator can also look at the amount of battery remaining and the temperature of key components. All of this can be seen from the iPad and an operator can cancel autonomy at the touch of a button, as well as request maintenance. 

    Oxbotica's chief executive, Dr. Graeme Smith said that the latest news from the company was "truly groundbreaking."

    "We are seeking to address some of the most fundamental challenges preventing the future commercial deployment of fully autonomous vehicles," Dr. Smith said.

    The consortium of technology and transport companies that will be receiving the funding are Spanish telecommunications company Telefonica, consultancy company Transport Research Lab (TRL), as well as Oxfordshire council and Transport for London.

    The cash will come from the UK government's Industrial Strategy Challenge Fund, which is part of a £2 billion (US$2,6bn) pledge to support state of the art technology in the modern industrial strategy. The fund, which is designed to foster greater collaboration between business, science and technology, hopes to place the UK ahead in the driverless car market.

    UK Business minister Greg Clark recently added driverless cars, future materials and satellite and space technologies to the list of sectors to be awarded grants.

    Related:

    UK's First Driverless Shuttlebus Makes Next-Gen History on London Streets
    UK Government Legislates for the Modern Transportation Technology Revolution
    UK Gov't Not Ready for Robots, Accused of Ignoring AI
    First Ever Road Test for 'Cuddly' Driverless Car Takes Place in UK
    Tags:
    shuttlebus, pledge, driverless car, autonomous vehicles, cars, car market, innovation, transport, self-driving car, strategy, funding, technology, UK Government, Transport for London (TfL), Oxbotica, Oxford, Britain, United Kingdom, London
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Lords of the Seas: The World's Most Impressive Aircraft Carriers
    Lords of the Seas: The World's Most Impressive Aircraft Carriers
    Tour de France
    Tour de France
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Combat Trainer
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Light Attack and Training Aircraft

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok