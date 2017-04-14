Register
01:44 GMT +314 April 2017
Live
    Search
    In this artist's illustration, turbulent winds of gas swirl around a black hole.

    International Telescope Array Takes First-Ever Photo of Black Hole

    © NASA. M. Weiss (Chandra X -ray Center)
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 20601

    For the first time ever, astronomers have successfully imaged a black hole by training eight telescopes on three continents on it, creating a virtual telescope as large as the Earth itself in the process.

    Every image you've ever seen of a black hole was nothing more than a illustration. Black holes eat light (along with everything else) that comes too close to them, meaning they give off virtually no light of their own. The closest black holes that we know of are pretty small by black hole standards: V616 Monocerotis is 3,000 light years from Earth and is about 9 to 13 times the size of our sun. 

    The bigger the black hole, the easier it'd be to image. Supermassive black holes are often surrounded by accretion disks, a ring of matter orbiting a large celestial object. (Saturn's rings are probably the most famous example of an accretion disk.) These disks can include superheated plasma jets, and those give off a good amount of light – but they also obscure our view of the black hole itself.

    Black hole
    © Photo: Pixabay
    By Your Powers Combined: Global Effort Launched to Photograph Black Hole

    The closest supermassive black hole to us is Sagittarius A*, a behemoth 4 million times as massive as the sun. It's the heart of the Milky Way Galaxy, and is located 27,000 light years from Earth. Its sheer size made it the best candidate to image, but there was no telescope powerful enough for the task.

    The solution? A really freaking big telescope – or more specifically, a network of observatories working together to form a telescope array. The array is called the Event Horizon Telescope (EHT), and the idea is simple: each telescope trains on a different section of the black hole, imaging a section of it. Then the data is collated and an image of the complete black hole is assembled like a jigsaw puzzle.

    "Instead of building a telescope so big that it would probably collapse under its own weight, we combined eight observatories like the pieces of a giant mirror," said Michael Bremer, an International Research Institute for Radio Astronomy (IRAM) astronomer and a project manager for the EHT, to AFP.

    "This gave us a virtual telescope as big as Earth – about 10,000 kilometers [6,200 miles] in diameter." This telescopic array could find a golf ball on the moon if they felt like it, he said.

    In this artist's rendering, a thick accretion disk has formed around a supermassive black hole following the tidal disruption of a star that wandered too close.
    © NASA. Swift/Aurore Simonnet, Sonoma State University
    Great Escape: Hubble Finds Supermassive Black Hole Breaking from Its Own Galaxy

    The EHT utilized telescopes in Arizona, Chile, Hawaii, Spain and Antarctica for this task. They studied Sagittarius A* from April 6-11, collecting around 10 petabytes of data in just five days. By comparison's sake, the Large Hadron Collider in Switzerland collects roughly the same amount every eight months. That's a fair guess for how long it'll take to parse the EHT's images and develop the first photo of a black hole, too.

    "For the first time in our history, we have the technological capacity to observe black holes in detail," said Bremer. "The images will emerge as we combine all the data, but we're going to have to wait several months for the result."

    There's more at stake to a black hole photo than bragging rights. Much is still unknown about the jet-black giants, such as how gravity behaves within Sagittarius A*. "Even if the first images are still crappy and washed out, [they] can already test for the first time some basic predictions of Einstein's theory of gravity in the extreme environment of a black hole," contributor Heino Falcke from Radboud University told Engadget.

    Related:

    Warp Drive Engaged: Star Discovered Orbiting Black Hole at 1 Percent Light Speed
    New Telescope to Challenge Einstein’s Relativity Theory With Black Hole Photos
    Black Hole 'Beasts': Supermassive Monsters Found by UK Team of Scientists
    Record-Setting Supernova Actually a Black Hole Violently Eating a Star
    In a Galaxy Far, Far Away: Astronomers Find First ‘Wandering’ Black Hole
    Tags:
    astronomy, telescope, black hole, Event Horizon Telescope, Antarctica, Spain, Hawaii, Chile, Arizona, Milky Way
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Winners of Mobile Photography Awards Prove Cellphone Photography Has no Limits
    Winners of Mobile Photography Awards Prove Cellphone Photography Has no Limits
    Tunnel Vision
    Tunnel Vision
    US Missile Attack on the Syria's Sha'irat Airbase
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Airbase

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok