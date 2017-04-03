Register
00:35 GMT +304 April 2017
    The Aurora Borealis or Northern Lights illuminate the night sky on November 12, 2015 near the town of Kirkenes in northern Norway.

    ISS Astronaut Shares Stunning Images of Aurora Borealis from Space (PHOTOS)

    © AFP 2017/ JONATHAN NACKSTRAND
    How’s the view from your balcony?

    French astronaut Thomas Pesquet has taken fabulous photos of the aurora borealis — the breathtaking seafoam green lights hugging the curvature of the Earth — from the International Space Station (ISS).

    ​Pesquet is the only Frenchman aboard the ISS during the ongoing Expedition 50, along with Americans Robert Kimbrough (the mission commander) and Peggy Whitson, and Russians Sergey Rhyzhikov, Andrei Borisenko and Oleg Novitsky. 

    ​The 39-year-old is in the midst of his maiden spaceflight, and is the first Frenchman to be part of an ISS expedition since 2008. Pesquet is also slated to also take part in Expedition 51, to begin on April 10.

    ​Pesquet is also known for being a bit of a shutterbug, often posting photos he's taken of his one-of-a-kind view of Earth. His favorite subject of photography is his native France. He has been on two spacewalks thus far, once in January and once in March. For his January trip, Pesquet attached a camera to his chest so he could give a first-person view of an ISS spacewalk. 

    ​"What struck me the most was that our planet shines! It is not something we are aware of, but due to the reflection of the sun on the clouds and blue oceans, Earth is phosphorescent. It is illuminated and absolutely sublime," he wrote in his first blog post shortly after he arrived at the ISS in November for Expedition 50. 

    ​"And all of a sudden you feel very small. Besides cities at night there are not many signs of human life. Amazingly, it is the immensity of nature and oceans that dominates our planet."

    At the time of this writing, Pesquet's most recent photos were of the Island of Hawai'i.

      American Socialist
      i was traumatized as a kid watching TV at home, when FOX broadcasted a show about the possibility the Moon Landing was a hoax. fast forward to now and there's too much proof against NASA.

      even the Mars landing was suspicious. the lead engineer guy didn't know anything. he didn't even know the image format the lander would use to beam back to Earth? WTF? Lead Engineer? he looked like one of those 90210 guys. he was most likely used as an attractive spokesman because he was absolutely clueless and when he spoke, he used the vocabulary and terminology of a non-scientist.
      michael
      nice images there.
