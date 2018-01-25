2018 World Cup: Saransk to Host Carnival for Fans

Saransk will host a carnival for World Cup fans. The capital of Mordovia will accept the national teams of Portugal, Colombia, Peru and Panama.

On Saturday at the meeting of the organizing committee to prepare and host the World cup in the region, Vladimir Volkov, the Head of the Republic, came forward with the idea of organizing a holiday for it's southern guests.

The leader of the Republic stated that the preparatory works had entered its final phase.

The construction of the terminal of the Saransk airport is almost finished — the flights will resume on February 14, 2018.

As it was noted at the meeting, the successful holding of the football festival for Mordova is a unique opportunity to present themselves to the whole world.

The head of the Republic of Mordova stressed that Saransk's involvement in the 2018 World Cup should be remembered for the hospitality of the inhabitants of the republic.