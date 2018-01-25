Railway Station to be Modernized in Rostov-on-Don Ahead of World Cup

New inspection zones and CCTV cameras will be installed for the forthcoming FIFA World Cup at the Rostov railway stations.

Local authorities in the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don have discussed transport security issues ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, as a result it was decided to modernize local stations. Thus, 26 CCTV cameras were installed at the city's main railway station. Passenger and luggage screening is going to be modernized in the near future. The railway station's building shall be guarded by 16 24/7 security posts. The station will be fully equipped for disabled persons.

About 20 CCTV cameras were also installed at the main Rostov-on-Don bus station.

Russia will host its first FIFA World Cup from June 14 to July 15, 2018. The matches will be held in the cities of Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Kazan, Nizhny Novgorod, Samara, Saransk, Rostov-on-Don, Yekaterinburg and Sochi.