Mordovia State Preserve Ready to Welcome 2018 World Cup Guests

The festival of nature reserves and national parks, the “Spotted Fest,” dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the Russian nature reserve system, has been held in Mordovia.

World Cup guests will have a chance to visit the nature reserve, which claims it will offer them life experiences.

Over 2,000 people visited the festival, which appeared to be gastronomically oriented, and the reserved areas were full of traditional dishes from various Russian regions.

The Mordovia reserve presented a “culinary street,” where everyone could taste different national cuisines and acquaint themselves with the nature reserves of Russia. The next street is an alley of art crafts, where anyone can take part in master classes in pottery, woodcarving and painting. Guests can also visit the nature reserve museum.

The FIFA World Cup will be held in Russia from June 14 to July 15. The football games will be held in Moscow, Kaliningrad, St. Petersburg, Volgograd, Kazan, Nizhny Novgorod, Samara, Saransk, Rostov-on-Don, Sochi and Yekaterinburg.