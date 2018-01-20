Russia's Secret 'Weapon' for 2018 FIFA World Cup

The video below of the large cat chasing the ball was captured in the Moscow Region and shared on January 17 by Mikhail Zaretsky, the world-renowned Russian tiger tamer from the Moscow Circus.
Take a look at this perfect candidate for the Russian national football team – a white tiger who is crazy in love with ball games. Most of all, this adorable feline enjoys football, but he can also play basketball and even water polo.
The video below of the large cat chasing the ball was captured in the Moscow Region and shared on January 17 by Mikhail Zaretsky, the world-renowned Russian tiger tamer from the Moscow Circus.
It’s all fun and games until it comes time to nurse.
Items and passengers may have shifted during travel…
This miniature donkey was born in June 2017 on a farm in Peterborough, Canada. His mother refused to feed him as a baby, so the farmers Jodie and Ted Topping took these responsibilities upon themselves, resettling the animal into the house.
Take a closer look at the mesmerizing transformation of a soap bubble into a crystal glass sphere captured in this incredible clip.
The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.
Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.
The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.
In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.
A user comment will be deleted if it:
The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.
Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com
The letter must contain:
If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.
In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.
To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com
All comments
Show new comments (0)