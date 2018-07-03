Sweden Leads Over Switzerland 1-0 at FIFA World Cup Match in St. Petersburg

A football match between Sweden and Switzerland is being held at Krestovsky Stadium in St. Petersburg.

The Swedish team has taken the lead, scoring the first goal 66 minutes after the beginning of the match.

Earlier in the day, Achilles the cat, who lives at St. Petersburg's Hermitage Museum and serves as the animal oracle for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, predicted Switzerland's victory over Sweden in the round of 16.

Last week, Sweden thrashed Mexico 3-0 in Yekaterinburg to book a spot in the knockout stage of the FIFA World Cup, while Switzerland drew 2-2 with Costa Rica.

The World Cup will continue until July 15, with the matches being played at 12 stadiums across 11 Russian cities.

