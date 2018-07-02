Register
13:46 GMT +302 July 2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
Soccer Football - World Cup - Round of 16 - Spain vs Russia - Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow, Russia - July 1, 2018 General view of both teams and officials lined up before the match

Russia Proves Nothing Impossible at FIFA World Cup - Croatia Defender Lovren

© REUTERS / Grigory Dukor
World Cup 2018 Russia News
Get short URL
0 20

NIZHNY NOVGOROD (Sputnik) - Russia proved that nothing is impossible with their 4-3 victory over Spain in the round of 16 match on Sunday, Croatia defender Dejan Lovren said on Monday.

"We respect the Russian national team who knocked Spain out of the World Cup. Russia players have proved that nothing is impossible. They deserve a spot in the quarter-final. We will need a lot of strength and luck to beat this team," Lovren said.

READ MORE: Miss Bum Bum Lets Her Main Assets Out to Congratulate Russian Team

Lokomotiv Moscow and Croatia defender Vedran Corluka noted that he supported Russia in their win over Spain.

"Of course, I expected that this game could happen… I said after the match with Iceland that I was waiting for the game with Russia. They played against Spain brilliantly… I watched the match and supported our mates Russia. I know all the [Russia] players, and don't know anyone among the Spaniards," Corluka told journalists.

The 32-year-old added that Russia were strong in defense in their Spain clash.

"The coach chose the right tactics for the game," he said.

READ MORE: FIFA Secretary Mistakes Fans' Roar for Thunder as Russia Defeats Spain in Moscow

Corluka went on saying that he expected a "very difficult" match against hosts Russia in the quarter-finals of the FIFA World Cup.

"I think there are no favorites in our quarter-final game. Russia play at home, our team is also good. It will be very interesting, we hope we will win. It will be very difficult," Corluka told journalists.

He could face his Lokomotiv Moscow teammates Aleksei Miranchuk and his twin brother Anton Miranchuk in the last eight match.

"If they [the Miranchuk brothers] play, Russians will have a great motivation, just like we have," Corluka said.

READ MORE: WATCH: Fans Triumph Over Russia's Historic Victory Against Spain

Russia defeated Spain 4-3 in the penalty shootout after being held to a 1-1 draw in 90 minutes and extra time. Croatia won their match against Denmark 3-2 also on penalties later on Sunday and set up a World Cup quarter-final game with hosts Russia.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicked off on June 14 and will continue until July 15, with the matches being played in 11 cities across Russia.

Related:

Spanish King, Prime Minister Support National Team After Defeat at World Cup
Croatia Beat Denmark 3-2 After Penalty Shootout at FIFA World Cup Match
Twitter Users Guess Why Ronaldo Got Yellow Card at World Cup
Tags:
2018 FIFA World Cup, Russia, Croatia, Spain
Community standardsDiscussion
Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
  • Сomment

World Cup News

All news

Recommended

Multimedia

Register
captcha
Log inPrivacy Policy
Password recovery
captcha
Log inPrivacy Policy
Registration
Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
YesNo
Registration
avatar

Hello, !

I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
Registration
avatar

Hello, !

Log in
I have a Sputniknews.com account
Delete account
Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
YesNo
Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
Close
Community standards

The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

A user comment will be deleted if it:

  • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
  • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
  • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
  • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
  • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
  • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
  • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
  • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
  • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
  • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
  • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
  • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
  • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
  • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
  • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
  • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
  • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
  • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
  • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

The letter must contain:

  • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
  • User ID
  • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

Log in
RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
Ok
Sputnik push notifications

Get push notifications from Sputnik International

AcceptRefuse