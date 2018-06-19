Register
World Cup 2018 Russia
Egypt's Mohamed Salah, left, plays with the ball during Egypt's official training on the eve of the group A match between Russia and Egypt at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the St. Petersburg stadium in St. Petersburg, Russia, Monday, June 18, 2018

Salah in, Dzagoev out: Russia vs Egypt at FIFA World Cup

© AP Photo / Dmitri Lovetsky
Saint Petersburg
After smashing Saudi Arabia’s team during the opening match of the FIFA World Cup in Moscow, the Russian national football team will now encounter Egypt’s squad in St. Petersburg.

Egypt fans’ morale has been boosted by the news that Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah will play in the game after suffering a dislocated shoulder in the Champions League final against Real Madrid, which spread fears that the player would miss the World Cup.

READ MORE: Russia to Have No Problems Against Egypt If 'Play at Our Level' — Deputy PM

His comeback has been hinted at by the sportswear giant, Adidas, who tweeted a video featuring Salah, with the caption: “Tomorrow. 100 million strong.”

…and then tweeted by the player himself:

Salah’s fans, who view him as the squad’s talisman, have voiced their hopes that his return will boost the team’s performance during the upcoming game after the striker was forced to miss the match with Uruguay, which ended in defeat for Egypt.

Soccer Football - Champions League Final - Real Madrid v Liverpool - NSC Olympic Stadium, Kiev, Ukraine - May 26, 2018 Liverpool's Mohamed Salah looks dejected as he is substituted off due to injury
© REUTERS / Andrew Boyers
Egypt Striker Salah Would Have Helped Team in 1-0 Uruguay Defeat - Uruguay Coach
While Salah will be suiting up, Russia will miss its star player, midfielder Alan Dzagoev, who sustained a hamstring injury in the first half of Russia’s 5-0 rout of Saudi Arabia.

The footballer emphasized that it was hard to tell the reason for the injury since he had been training properly, and stated that he would resume training sessions in the gym and start doing some exercises.

In the meantime, fans have been trying to predict the result of the forthcoming match and bet odds and tips on Twitter:

Another prediction will be made by Achilles, a snow-white cat oracle for the FIFA World Cup, living at St. Petersburg’s Hermitage Museum, later on Tuesday – its two previous forecasts, made during the 2017 Confederations Cup proved true.

READ MORE: FIFA World Cup Oracle Cat to Predict Winner of Match Between Russia, Egypt

Russia will take on Egypt at the 64,000-seat St. Petersburg Stadium at 9:00 p.m. local time (6:00 p.m. GMT).

Tags:
FIFA, football, FIFA World Cup 2018, FIFA, Alan Dzagoev, Mohammed Salah, Egypt, Russia
World Cup News

All news

