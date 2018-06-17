Russia to Have No Problems Against Egypt If 'Play at Our Level' - Deputy PM

"If we [the Russian national team] play at our level, than I don't see any problems [in the match against Egypt]," Mutko told journalists.
After playing Egypt, Russia are also set to face Uruguay in their final Group A match on June 25.
The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicked off on Thursday with the Russian national team thrashing Saudi Arabia 5-0. The tournament will continue until July 15, with a total of 64 matches set to be played at 12 stadiums across 11 Russian cities.
