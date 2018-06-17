Russia to Have No Problems Against Egypt If 'Play at Our Level' - Deputy PM

NOVOGORSK (Sputnik) - Russian Deputy Prime Minister and Russian Football Union executive committee member Vitaly Mutko said on Sunday that the national team should not have any difficulties with Egypt in the upcoming Group A if the team plays at its level.

"If we [the Russian national team] play at our level, than I don't see any problems [in the match against Egypt]," Mutko told journalists.

After playing Egypt, Russia are also set to face Uruguay in their final Group A match on June 25.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicked off on Thursday with the Russian national team thrashing Saudi Arabia 5-0. The tournament will continue until July 15, with a total of 64 matches set to be played at 12 stadiums across 11 Russian cities.