Russia Reveals Names of 23 Latvians, Including SS Memebers, Who Worked for CIA After WWII

On Thursday, Russia's History Foundation presented a report revealing the names of 23 Latvian CIA agents.
The report, dubbed Retired Executioners, is based on an analysis of declassified CIA documents. It features the names and the cover names of the agents, and information about their work for the Nazis and about their engagement in US intelligence operations.
The analysis of the CIA documents, declassified under the US law on disclosure of Nazi war crimes, has enabled the History Foundation to establish the names of 23 Latvian immigrants who collaborated with the US intelligence from the late 1940s to 1960s.
"Of course, a great amount of information is yet to be declassified, we are dealing only with a small part ... At the same time, the available data is highly illustrative", the report read.
