Moscow Expands Bans on EU From Entering Russia in Response to Unfriendly Gestures

Russia is expanding its black list for the European Union, responding to sanctions imposed by European countries, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated on Thursday.
"In response to the actions of the European Union, Russia has decided to expand the list of representatives of EU member states and institutions that are prohibited from entering the Russian Federation", she said in an official statement.
She stressed that the number of people in the list is equal to a similar list compiled by the European Union, adding that the bloc has taken multiple unfriendly steps towards Russian citizens, using sanctions as an "absurd" excuse.
Zakharova referred to Navalny’s case, slamming Germany for refusing to cooperate on the issue and stressing that a probe launched by the Russian police can't be properly completed without information from Berlin.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
