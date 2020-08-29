Russia Sends Two Su-27 Fighters to Intercept US B-52H Bomber Over Baltic Sea

Russia scrambled two Su-27 fighter jets in order to intercept an American strategic bomber over the Baltic Sea, National Defence Management Centre announced on Saturday. The pilots approached the US aircraft and returned to their airfield after the bomber moved away from the Russian border without violating it, the centre stated.
"On 28 August, Russian air defence control systems detected an air target approaching the Russian state border over the neutral waters of the Baltic Sea. To identify the air target and prevent violation of the Russian state border, two Su-27 fighters from the Baltic Fleet's air defence forces on duty were scrambled", the statement said.
"The flight of the Russian Su-27 fighters was done in accordance with international law", the Russian military stressed in an official statement.
Earlier this week, the Russian forces had to scramble a fighter jet to intercept military aircraft from the US, Germany and Sweden over the Baltic Sea.
Recently, US reconnaissance aircraft have been approaching Russian borders increasingly frequently, with more than twelve such incidents reported in August alone.
