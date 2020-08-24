Three Birds With One Jet: Russian Su-27 Intercepts Two NATO Aircraft, Swedish Plane Over Baltic Sea

Russia's Aerospace Forces have pointed to a major spike in NATO activity along the country's maritime borders in recent months, with foreign planes and drones reported to be operating in the Barents and Baltic Seas in the north and west, in the Black Sea in the southwest, and in the Sea of Okhotsk and Sea of Japan in the Far East.

A Russian Sukhoi Su-27 fighter jet was scrambled to intercept military aircraft from the US, Germany and Sweden over the Baltic Sea on Monday, the Defence Ministry has announced.

"On August 24, Russian airspace control systems over neutral waters in the Baltic Sea detected three aerial targets approaching the Russian state border," with a Su-27 scrambled to intercept them and prevent them from violating Russian airspace, the ministry said in a statement.

"The crew of the Russian jet identified the aerial targets as a US Air Force RC-135 strategic reconnaissance aircraft, a Gulf Stream reconnaissance aircraft operated by the Swedish Air Force, and an Orion patrol aircraft belonging to the German Navy," the ministry added.

According to the military, the German plane was flying toward the Russian border at an altitude of just 500 meters and at a speed of 250 kilometers per hour, in a likely effort to avoid detection.

After being detected, the foreign aircraft altered course away from the Russian border, and the Su-27 returned to its home airfield.

The Defence Ministry stressed that the Su-27 carried out its mission in "strict accordance" with international rules on the use of aispace.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW