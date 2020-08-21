Medics Give Green Light to Transporting Alexei Navalny Out of Hospital

Medics at the hospital in Omsk have given a green light to transport opposition political activist Alexei Navalny for further treatment in Germany, Deputy Chief Doctor Anatoly Kalinichenko has stated. He explained that a team of German medics, which arrived earlier to evaluate his condition and to consult their Russian colleagues, considered Navalny to be viable for transportation.
"We have received numerous requests from relatives to allow the patient's transportation despite the existing risks. These relatives, his wife and brother, who are fully aware of his diagnosis and condition, are ready to take the risks on themselves. Hence we decided at that moment not to object to the patient's transfer to another hospital", Kalinichenko said.
The deputy chief doctor noted that the activist's state has stabilised, hence he can be considered fit for transportation.
