Medical Jet Set to Transport Navalny to Berlin for Treatment Lands in Russia's Omsk - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – A special medical aircraft from Germany set to take hospitalised opposition figure Alexei Navalny to Berlin has landed at Omsk Airport, according to the Flightradar24 tracking service.

According to Flightradar24, the Bombardier Challenger 604 left Nuremberg at 3:12 a.m. local time (01:12 GMT) and landed on the runway of the Omsk Airport at 12:10 p.m. local time (06:10 GMT).

The German newspaper Bild previously reported that the medical jet took off from Germany's Nuremberg Airport early on Friday.

According to Bild, Navalny is expected to be transferred to the Charite hospital in Berlin. However, doctors from the Omsk hospital, where Navalny currently is, believe his condition does not allow for transportation.

Navalny was on a flight from the Siberian city of Tomsk to Moscow on Thursday when he suddenly fell ill. The airplane made an emergency landing in Omsk, where Navalny was hospitalised and put on a ventilator after he went into a coma.

On Thursday, Russian opposition figure and founder of the Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK) Alexei Navalny was admitted to an intensive care unit in serious condition.

A team of health experts from all fields are trying to establish what happened to the political activist, however, Navalny's press secretary Kira Yarmysh has already claimed he could have been poisoned as tea was the only thing he had that morning.

Shortly thereafter, video footage emerged online allegedly showing Navalny sitting at a table without a drink. Later on, the footage showed a cup with a beverage being brought to Navalny by his aide Ilya Pakhomov. It was thus suggested that none of those who prepared the beverage could have known for whom it was intended.