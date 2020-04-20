Register
20 April 2020
    Russian President Vladimir Putin speaking to government officials regarding the state's efforts to battle the novel coronavirus. April 20, 2020.

    Russia's Coronavirus Peak Still Ahead - Putin

    © Sputnik / Алексей Дружинин
    Russia
    152
    Russia recorded over 4,200 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, with the total surpassing 47,100+.

    The peak of new COVID-19 infections in Russia is still ahead, but authorities and the medical services have helped slow their spread, President Vladimir Putin has announced.

    "As experts are saying, the peace of the rate of infection is yet to come, and right now we need to do everything possible to smooth this peak, to shorten the period through the so-called plateau period, when the largest number of new infections is recorded," Putin said, speaking at a meeting with officials regarding the state's efforts to battle the novel coronavirus on Monday.

    "The situation remains difficult, and unfortunately, the spread of the epidemic continues. The number of citizens that have been infected is growing," Putin added. The president also observed that growth has been observed not only in Moscow, which has the largest number of cases, but in other regions as well.

    "Thanks to preventative measures, we've managed to slow the process down, but, unfortunately, infections, even if we're talking about small numbers of cases, have been recorded in all 85 regions of the Russian Federation," Putin said. In this connection, the president suggested the need to highlight regions which have proven to have taken the most effective measures in the battle against the virus and to replicate their methods in other regions as needed. In this area, the president highlighted the effective work being done by Kemerovo region governor Sergei Tsivilev.

    The president emphasized that the coronavirus is an infectious disease that can target anyone, and that it's now critically important for the health care system to have effective measures in place to help people effectively, including patients suffering from other chronic diseases. Particular care is required for pregnant women and children, including newborn children, he said.

    Enormous Responsibility Rests on the Shoulders of Vaccine Creators

    Commenting on Russian scientists' ongoing efforts toward the creation of a vaccine for the new coronavirus, Putin stressed that a "enormous responsibility" lies on the shoulders of developers.

    "I understand well and am aware about the difficult, painstaking scientific research that's being conducted in this direction. It's difficult to make guesses here [regarding time frames] because the vaccine should not only be received, but its effectiveness and safety must also be proven," Putin said. "In this regard, I understand the enormous responsibility that lies with developers for the results of their work. However, I would like you to express your views on the possible time frame for the development of the vaccine. We must know this in order to prepare industrial capacities in advance to quickly start production of the vaccine in necessary amounts," he added. Putin also asked whether any additional financial or organizational assistance was required by researcher, promising to provide such help "immediately" if necessary.

     

    DETAILS TO FOLLOW

