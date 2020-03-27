Russia's Consumer Protection Watchdog: New Test to Uncover COVID-19 Immunity to Come Out Next Week

The State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology (VECTOR) in Koltsovo, Novosibirsk region has created a new test kit which will be able to uncover people with immunity to COVID-19, Rospotrebnadzor, Russia's consumer protection watchdog, has announced.
"Next week, a new test system prepared by VECTOR will enable us to determine whether a person has antibodies, memory-based antibodies, or is suffering from an acute phase of the disease, which will also be determined more quickly [than an ordinary test] and with great efficiency," Anna Popova, the head of Rospotrebnadzor, said, speaking at a briefing of the government's COVID-19 response council on Friday.
According to the official, the new kit will help identify individuals "both among the general population and among medical personnel people who already have immunity and can work more freely with patients."
