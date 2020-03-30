Register
02:27 GMT30 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Plastic vials containing tests for the coronavirus are pictured at a medical laboratory in Cologne, Germany, March 24, 2020, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues. Picture taken March 24, 2020.

    Russia Now Has Three Drugs That Can Help Treat COVID-19 – Russian Academy of Sciences

    © REUTERS / THILO SCHMUELGEN
    Russia
    Get short URL
    4151
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107875/53/1078755316_0:0:2951:1660_1200x675_80_0_0_679aed139efa1de5b4d1f16683bb990e.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/russia/202003301078755294-russia-now-has-three-drugs-that-can-help-treat-covid-19--russian-academy-of-sciences/

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Three antiviral drugs that can be used to treat COVID-19 were developed in Russia in conjunction with scholars from the Russian Academy of Sciences; the academy's vice president and head of the biomedical sciences unit Vladimir Chekhonin said.

    The leading academician stated that the antiviral drug triazavirin was created several years ago at the Institute of Organic Synthesis at the Urals branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences. This drug is now being tested by Chinese scientists for its ability to treat COVID-19.

    “As of today, a special inhalant is ready, which can be used exclusively to treat viral respiratory infections. I am sure that it will be more than appropriate to treat COVID-19. And of course, having this option is extremely important in the current circumstances,” he said.

    Chekhonin also stated that another drug, based on the Japanese-made antiviral treatment favipiravir, has been created by the Institute of Organic Synthesis in conjunction with the Zelinsky Institute of Organic Chemistry in Moscow. This drug has been adapted to meet Russian standards, he said.

    “As far as I know, this drug is ready to be tested in specialized clinics in Russia,” Chekhonin stated.

    Another viral drug, fortepren, has also passed clinical trials and should be assessed for its ability to treat COVID-19, the academician stated.

    “As for fortepren, it has passed all its clinical trials, that is, it was even tested in humans. It is currently awaiting registration, after which it can be submitted for trials to see if it can treat COVID-19,” Chekhonin remarked.

    According to the academician, testing the ability of these three drugs to treat the coronavirus disease is a top priority of both the Russian Academy of Sciences and the Russian Ministry of Education and Science.

    Chekhonin noted that as for now three prospective coronavirus vaccines are being developed in Russia with the participation of experts from the Russian Academy of Sciences.

    "I hope and I am certain that in the end we will have our own effective broad-spectrum vaccine, not only from COVID-19, but that will, as I said, cover a whole range of other coronavirus infections," Chekhonin said.

    He added that the three prospective coronavirus vaccines, which are being developed at three different institutions, have already attracted the attention of the Russian Health Ministry.

    Chekhonin mentioned that two of the vaccines are protein-based, one of them uses recombinant coronavirus proteins.

    Earlier, executive director the Russian state-owned corporation Rostec Oleg Yevtushenko revealed that Rostec was developing a portable mini-laboratory for coronavirus diagnostics, noting that the corporation was capable of developing vaccines.

    Related:

    Top-7 Most Promising Coronavirus Vaccine Candidates Close to Human Trials
    First Trials of Vaccine Against Coronavirus Have Begun - WHO Head
    Race for Coronavirus Vaccine Heats Up Amid Growing Global Death Toll and Nations on Lockdowns
    Coronavirus Vaccines Expected by 2021-2022 - WH Official
    Australian Researchers Launching Coronavirus Treatment Trial Using TB Vaccine
    COVID-19 Human Vaccine Trials to Begin at UK Gov’s Top Secret Science Facility - Report
    Tags:
    Vaccine, drugs, Russian Academy of Sciences, treatment, coronavirus, COVID-19, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Earth Hour 2020 Worldwide
    Rona's Revenge
    General Motormouth
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse