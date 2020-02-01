At Least 10 People May Remain Under Collapsed Cafe Roof in Russia's Novosibirsk - Officials

Rescue teams responded on Saturday to the scene of the incident in the Russian city of Novosibirsk. According to local officials, the roof of a cafe partially collapsed when several customers were inside.

"The area of the collapsed cafe on Youth Boulevard is about 240 square meters. Under the debris may be up to 10 people", - a source in the Russian Emergencies Ministry said Saturday.

According to the Russian-based media reports, at least two persons were found alive under the rubble. The Russian emergency teams continue to dismantle the collapsed edifice while searching for other survivors.

Another source said, cited by local media, that a dressing room - constructed as an extension to the main building - has collapsed. Dozens of rescuers currently at the scene while local authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.

The exact name of the venue reportedly remains unknown.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW